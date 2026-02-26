Advertisement

‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:38 - 26 February 2026
Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka is the answer to Coventry fans' prayer
Advertisement

Frank Onyeka’s impact at Coventry City has been so immediate and transformative that fans are already urging the club to secure him permanently from Brentford.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles midfielder has quickly become a cult hero, with supporters convinced he is the missing piece in their promotion push.

'Don’t care what Brentford charge' — Fans demand permanent deal

One Coventry supporter did not mince words on X: “Frank Onyeka IS HIM. Don’t give a **** what Brentford charge us, if we go up, he will have been worth EVERY penny. It is no coincidence whatsoever, that we know how to see games out suddenly.”

Advertisement

Another fan echoed the sentiment, highlighting Onyeka’s Premier League pedigree: “The way he wins fouls, and breaks up play, is prem level. Exactly what we need to see out this season.”

Since arriving on loan, Frank Onyeka has helped spark a dramatic turnaround for Frank Lampard’s men.

Coventry had won just three of their previous 10 matches before his arrival, losing five and drawing two. Since then, they have won three of four games, with Onyeka playing a decisive role in stabilising midfield.

Lampard’s search for balance finally over

Advertisement

For manager Frank Lampard, the hunt for a reliable midfield anchor appears to be over thanks to the Super Eagles star.

Onyeka’s disciplined positioning in front of the defence and his command of the middle block have given Coventry a new level of control and resilience.

His current form is no surprise. The 26-year-old arrived brimming with confidence after an impressive campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he was one of Nigeria’s standout performers as the Super Eagles secured bronze.

Now, as Coventry chase promotion, fans believe Onyeka’s presence could be the difference, and they are daring Brentford to name their price.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Football
26.02.2026
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker wins UCL man of the match against Juventus
Football
26.02.2026
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
UD Almeria: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
Football
26.02.2026
BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours
Football
26.02.2026
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours