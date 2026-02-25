Juventus vs Galatasaray: 'The match was disappointing' — Osimhen rubbishes his team's performance despite qualifying

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen shared his disappointment at his team's performance against Juventus.

Victor Osimhen has expressed clear disappointment at Galatasaray’s performance against Juventus, despite securing passage into the round of 16, stating that they had a lot of improving to do.

The 27-year-old scored the winning goal, as Cim-Bom won 7–5 on aggregate. The Turkish champions won the first leg 5–2 at Rams Park but saw the advantage they accrued disappear after a spirited Juventus performance forced extra time in the second leg.

What Osimhen said

The Super Eagles ace had warned his teammates of the danger a wounded Juventus posed, insisting that the job was not done despite the three-goal advantage.

Still, Okan Buruk's side allowed three goals against 10-man Juventus in regulation time; with the tie deadlocked at 5–5, extra time ensued. Osimhen scored in extra-time — the winning goal, which earned him UEFA's Man of the Match award — before Burak Yılmaz scored to put the result beyond doubt.

Speaking after the game, the Super Eagles ace decried his side's showing, saying, "This match was obviously disappointing from the start. Our opponent pushed us really hard.”

Osimhen: "Bu maç açıkçası baştan itibaren hayal kırıklığına uğrattı. Rakibimiz bizi çok zorladı. 10 kişi bile zorladılar. Golümden ve ilerde yaptığım işlerde dolayı mutluyum ama çalışmamız gereken çok şey olduğunun farkındayım. Turu atlamayı hak ettik." pic.twitter.com/zDIBzIP4ch — Forza Cimbom (@forzacimbom) February 25, 2026

“They made it tough even with 10 men. I'm happy with my goal and the work I did up front, but I'm aware there's a lot we need to work on. We deserved to advance in the tie."

Galatasaray will face either Liverpool or Tottenham in the round of 16. Their opposition will be confirmed when the draws are made on Friday. Whichever opponent they face, they will need a significantly improved performance, as Osimhen has said.

