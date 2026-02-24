We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away

Victor Osimhen shared Galatasaray's intended game plan ahead of the Champions League play-offs second-leg clash against Juventus.

Galatasaray’s talisman Victor Osimhen has said that they intend to play on the front foot against Juventus, despite having accrued a three-goal advantage from the first leg at Rams Park.

Cim-Bom will face Juventus on Wednesday, January 25th, at the Allianz Stadium for a place in the Champions League round of 16. They have already done their chances a huge boon, winning 5-2 in the first leg.

What Osimhen said

While it would be a reasonable approach for Okan Buruk’s side to prepare defensively for the game, attempting to protect their advantage, Osimhen, who played a key role in the first leg, insists that they will go into the match intending to win.

"We have only one thing on our minds. We are aware that we won the first match 5-2,” he said, per Mackolik. “We are also aware that we are facing Juventus.

“In these kinds of matches, everything is decided on the pitch. We know how we should approach such matches. The next 90 minutes will be long for us.

“The conditions will also have a big impact. The match will be difficult. We have made our preparations. We aim to play offensive football in the second match, just like in the first."

Meanwhile, Osimhen missed Galatasaray's league clash against Konyaspor last weekend, which resulted in defeat, underscoring his indispensability.

His absence for the second leg against Juventus would have left them handicapped, but he has now stated that he is fit and available, thanking the medical staff for their effort.

