Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble

Sharon Almeida looked breathtaking in new photos, months after making waves on social media.

Sharon Almeida, the stunning girlfriend of Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika, has stunned fans with fresh set of captivating photos shared on her Instagram.

Seated gracefully on a plush, deep-red couch against a vibrant abstract mural of flowing earth tones, Almeida dressed in a coordinated two-piece outfit in rich burgundy-maroon lace: an off-the-shoulder crop top featuring ruched, textured fabric across the bust, long sheer lace sleeves with delicate sparkle details at the cuffs, and a flattering cut that reveals her toned midriff.

In one striking image, she gazes confidently at the camera with long, straight black hair cascading over one shoulder, chic-glam makeup including voluminous lashes, defined brows, and glossy nude-pink lips.

In the second, she elevates the vibe further by holding a classic coupe glass filled with a bright orange cocktail, her manicured nails and relaxed pose.

The latest photos have already ignited a frenzy of admiration online. Within hours of posting, her followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt praise.

One user simply wrote “Dazzling,” another declared her a “pretty woman,” while a third gushed “Gorgeous girl.”

From AFCON stands to style spotlight: The couple’s romance steals the show

The pair’s relationship first captured public attention during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Almeida made her debut appearance supporting Onyedika from the stands.

The Business Administration student of Portuguese descent, who had previously kept a notably low profile, was spotted cheering on her partner as he delivered a standout performance, scoring a brace and earning MVP of the Match in Nigeria’s 3-1 group-stage victory over Uganda on 30 December, 2025 at Stade de Fès.

That moment marked the beginning of their romance entering the spotlight, with fans and media quickly celebrating the supportive partnership.

A quick check on her Ig Highlights show her attending Brugge games, showing her support to her beau, with some snippets showing glimpses of the Super Eagles midfielder.

Onyedika, meanwhile, has yet to go public with Almeida despite several social media pages confirming their relationship.

Latest on Raphael Onyedika

Onyedika missed Club Brugge's second leg tie || imago

The 24-year-old midfield general and his club, Club Brugge, were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 24, following a 4-1 defeat (7-4 aggregate) to Atlético Madrid.

Onyedika was forced to miss the decisive second-leg match in Madrid due to a suspension for accumulated yellow cards. His absence was cited as a major turning point by both Club Brugge icons and Atlético manager Diego Simeone, who noted that "Onyedika was missing" from the Belgian side's midfield.

In the first leg (a 3-3 draw), Onyedika provided a "masterclass" performance, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He is expected to return to the starting lineup for Club Brugge’s match against Charleroi at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Sunday, March 1.

