‘Onyedika was missing’ - Atletico Madrid manager reveals reason Club Brugge struggled in UCL second leg

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has acknowledged the significant impact of Raphael Onyedika's suspension on Club Brugge's performance following their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Spanish side secured a convincing 4-1 victory in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie, advancing with a 7-4 aggregate score.

The result was a stark contrast to the thrilling 3-3 draw played out in Bruges, where Onyedika was a standout performer.

In the return fixture at the Metropolitano Stadium, Simeone's team was far more clinical, particularly in the second half.

Simeone speaks on Onyedika’s absence

Speaking to the media after the match, Simeone praised Club Brugge but pointed to the missing Nigerian international as a key factor.

Diego Simeone | Imago

"I like the team [Club Brugge]; they're young, with very good midfielders," Simeone remarked. "Onyedika was missing."

Onyedika was instrumental in the first leg, contributing a goal and an assist. His commanding presence in midfield allowed Brugge to compete on even terms with the La Liga giants.

However, an accumulation of yellow cards ruled him out of the crucial trip to Madrid. Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko attempted to adjust his midfield to compensate for the loss, but the tactical changes were not enough to withstand Atletico's late offensive pressure.

Raphael Onyedika in action || Imago

With their European campaign now over, Club Brugge will turn their attention back to the Jupiler Pro League.

Onyedika is expected to be back in the starting lineup for their upcoming match against Charleroi this weekend.

