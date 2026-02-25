Advertisement

‘Onyedika was missing’ - Atletico Madrid manager reveals reason Club Brugge struggled in UCL second leg

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:50 - 25 February 2026
Onyedika missed Club Brugge's second leg tie || imago
Onyedika missed Club Brugge's second leg tie || imago
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has acknowledged the significant impact of Raphael Onyedika's suspension on Club Brugge's performance following their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The Spanish side secured a convincing 4-1 victory in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie, advancing with a 7-4 aggregate score. 

Advertisement

The result was a stark contrast to the thrilling 3-3 draw played out in Bruges, where Onyedika was a standout performer.

In the return fixture at the Metropolitano Stadium, Simeone's team was far more clinical, particularly in the second half. 

Advertisement

Simeone speaks on Onyedika’s absence 

Speaking to the media after the match, Simeone praised Club Brugge but pointed to the missing Nigerian international as a key factor.

Diego Simeone | Imago
Diego Simeone | Imago

"I like the team [Club Brugge]; they're young, with very good midfielders," Simeone remarked. "Onyedika was missing."

Onyedika was instrumental in the first leg, contributing a goal and an assist. His commanding presence in midfield allowed Brugge to compete on even terms with the La Liga giants. 

Advertisement

However, an accumulation of yellow cards ruled him out of the crucial trip to Madrid. Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko attempted to adjust his midfield to compensate for the loss, but the tactical changes were not enough to withstand Atletico's late offensive pressure.

Raphael Onyedika in action || Imago
Raphael Onyedika in action || Imago

With their European campaign now over, Club Brugge will turn their attention back to the Jupiler Pro League. 

Onyedika is expected to be back in the starting lineup for their upcoming match against Charleroi this weekend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRJ80XNJCZ0
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina