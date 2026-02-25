Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘Onyedika was missing’ - Atletico Madrid manager reveals reason Club Brugge struggled in UCL second leg
The Spanish side secured a convincing 4-1 victory in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie, advancing with a 7-4 aggregate score.
The result was a stark contrast to the thrilling 3-3 draw played out in Bruges, where Onyedika was a standout performer.
In the return fixture at the Metropolitano Stadium, Simeone's team was far more clinical, particularly in the second half.
Simeone speaks on Onyedika’s absence
Speaking to the media after the match, Simeone praised Club Brugge but pointed to the missing Nigerian international as a key factor.
"I like the team [Club Brugge]; they're young, with very good midfielders," Simeone remarked. "Onyedika was missing."
Onyedika was instrumental in the first leg, contributing a goal and an assist. His commanding presence in midfield allowed Brugge to compete on even terms with the La Liga giants.
However, an accumulation of yellow cards ruled him out of the crucial trip to Madrid. Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko attempted to adjust his midfield to compensate for the loss, but the tactical changes were not enough to withstand Atletico's late offensive pressure.
With their European campaign now over, Club Brugge will turn their attention back to the Jupiler Pro League.
Onyedika is expected to be back in the starting lineup for their upcoming match against Charleroi this weekend.