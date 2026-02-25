‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone

The new Super Eagles goalkeeper has come a long way from the Arsenal academy. On Tuesday night, Wrexham made sure the world knew it.

Wrexham AFC have officially rolled out the red carpet for star goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo after the shot-stopper reached a massive career landmark during the club’s latest outing.​

The Arsenal academy graduate clocked his 100th league appearance for the club during Wrexham’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at the SToK Cae Ras.

The win not only secured three vital points for the Championship side but also cemented Okonkwo’s status as a modern-day icon for the Red Dragons.

A hero in the ascent

The club was quick to acknowledge the 24-year-old’s contribution to their meteoric rise through the English football pyramid. Taking to social media to honour their No. 1, the club shared their pride in his consistency and growth.

“Congratulations on your 100th league appearance in a Wrexham shirt,” the club posted.

Okonkwo has been a pillar of reliability during Wrexham’s journey to the Championship. Since arriving, his presence in goal has been a deciding factor in the club's back-to-back successes.

This season has been no different; the towering keeper has already registered seven clean sheets, proving instrumental as Wrexham sets its sights on a historic charge toward the Premier League.

While Wrexham fans celebrate his century of appearances, Nigerian football followers have their own reasons to cheer.

Okonkwo, who recently completed his switch of allegiance, is now fully available for selection for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria's new goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been a hero for Wrexham. (Photo Credit: Imago)

With his current form in one of Europe’s most competitive second-tier leagues, the 24-year-old is widely expected to provide fierce competition for the Nigerian national team's starting spot.

Arthur Okonkwo’s Milestone by the Numbers:

Appearances: 100 League Games

Clean Sheets: 7

Age: 24