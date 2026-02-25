Osimhen would have solved Ten Hag’s problems, according to ex-Man United coach

The former Manchester United coach believes that Victor Osimhen could have succeeded if he made the move to Manchester United

Victor Osimhen could have been the missing piece in Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United rebuild, at least according to former first-team coach Benni McCarthy.

The South African believes the Nigerian striker had everything needed to thrive at Old Trafford, if not for one major obstacle.

‘He would have been perfect’ for Ten Hag

During his time on the coaching staff at Manchester United, McCarthy played a role in striker recruitment and revealed that Victor Osimhen was “at the top of the list.”

Fresh off a sensational 2022-23 campaign in which he scored 26 league goals to lead Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, Osimhen was one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

McCarthy felt the Super Eagles star would have been “a great asset” under Ten Hag. “He scores goals, he works exceptionally hard, and he's a player who is immune to the noise,” he said.

The former striker also insisted Osimhen had the mentality to handle the pressure at United, arguing that short goal droughts would not have shaken his confidence.

“Playing for Man Utd won't have a lot of effect on him because of what the boy has gone through in his life,” https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cp8rz2klmv1oMcCarthy added, praising his resilience and hunger.

AFCON timing scuppered the move

Despite the admiration, the deal never materialised. The scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations, typically held in January and February, proved decisive.

United were reluctant to invest heavily in a striker they would potentially lose mid-season, particularly during crucial fixtures. As a result, Osimhen’s name was ultimately removed from consideration.

The Red Devils instead signed Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta in 2023. Meanwhile, Osimhen went on to be crowned African Footballer of the Year before sealing a successful move to Galatasaray.