One major reason why Man United refused to sign Osimhen revealed

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was "top of the list" for Manchester United, but his name was ultimately chalked off for one reason

Manchester United’s decision not to pursue Victor Osimhen at the height of his powers has finally been explained.

According to former first-team coach Benni McCarthy, one key factor ultimately scuppered a move that once looked highly likely.

Afcon schedule proved decisive against Osimhen

At the time, Manchester United were actively searching for a reliable striker under Erik ten Hag, and Osimhen was firmly on their radar. The Nigerian forward had just scored 26 league goals in the 2022-23 season to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, attracting interest from Europe’s elite.

McCarthy revealed that Osimhen was initially “at the top of the list” and even described him as a perfect fit for United’s system. However, the scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations proved to be a major stumbling block.

“If you spend £100m on a player, you don't want to lose him for Afcon,” McCarthy told BBC World Service. He explained that missing a main striker during crucial parts of the season would significantly affect the team. “Losing him for so many important matches, the team suffers not having the main striker there,” he added.

Ultimately, concerns over the biennial tournament, which often takes place mid-season, led United to remove Osimhen from their shortlist.

Manchester United opted for Hojlund instead

With Osimhen’s name scratched off, United turned their attention elsewhere. The Premier League giants signed Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta in August 2023 for £72 million.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s career has continued to flourish in Europe and with the Super Eagles.

After being crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2023, he eventually left Napoli and joined Galatasaray where he has become a vital part of the team, first on loan in 2024 before sealing a permanent move last July.