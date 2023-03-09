Sportal Logo Sportal Logo
Menu
Search
Livescore

Latest news

More breaking news

Latest Nigerian Sports

Top Matches

    Championships

    NPFL

    Premier League

    La Liga

    Serie A

    Ligue 1

    Bundesliga

    Top Story
    10 interesting facts about new Nigeria sensation Gift Orban
    10 interesting facts about new Nigeria sensation Gift Orban
    Enrique, Eto'o, Laudrup: 11 players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
    Enrique, Eto'o, Laudrup: 11 players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
    Revealed: Graham Potter headlines Top 20 most sackable managers this season
    Revealed: Graham Potter headlines Top 20 most sackable managers this season
    Bendel Insurance’s Imade Osarenkhoe reveals why he's NPFL's most recognisable star now
    Bendel Insurance’s Imade Osarenkhoe reveals why he's NPFL's most recognisable star now
    List of World Records broken so far in the indoor 2023 season
    List of World Records broken so far in the indoor 2023 season
    In Portugal, I used to train while hungry – Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti
    In Portugal, I used to train while hungry – Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti

    Sports Gist

    Latest Videos

    CROSSFIRE: Should Chelsea sack Graham Potter?

    17:04 - 06.03.2023

    video CROSSFIRE: Should Chelsea sack Graham Potter?

    On this episode of Crossfire, Tunde and Tosin debate Chelsea's poor run of form and if Graham Potter should keep his job. They also suggest replacements for him (or not). Watch and share your thoughts👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾