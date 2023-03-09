2023-03-09T19:13:20+00:00
UEL As it happened: Manchester United stroll past Real Betis as quarterfinals beckon
Manchester United rallied to a convincing first-leg win over Real Betis to set one foot into the next round
2023-03-09T19:54:49+00:00
Nigerian forward Victor Boniface stole the show as Union Berlin and Union St Gilloise served a memorable six-goal thriller in the Europa League.
2023-03-09T19:52:00+00:00
Sporting Lisbon put up a spirited effort to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.
2023-03-08T06:08:57+00:00
The new season will use the Stadium League Format, and the season, which was originally scheduled to begin on April 13, will now begin on April 26.
2023-03-08T04:00:00+00:00
The Flying Antelopes expect familiar foes Ingas to be fully motivated for the final of the Enugu State FA Cup.
2023-03-07T11:48:10+00:00
The No Limits academy boys were too hot for their senior team to handle in the quarterfinal of the Ogun State FA Cup.
2023-03-07T14:57:19+00:00
The Remo academy player lost his father on Tuesday morning before linking up with his teammates for the important FA Cup clash against their senior team.
2023-03-07T15:21:43+00:00
The Abuja Invitational Volleyball Challenge is billed for 13–19 March at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
2023-03-08T07:55:29+00:00
Kobe Bryant remebered as Lakers reture Pau Gasol's jersey.
2023-03-07T22:58:44+00:00
LeBron James receives a Gold and Diamond chain to celebrate the NBA's all-time scoring record.
2023-03-05T21:58:11+00:00
LeBron James explains how he went up against Michael Jordan in his dream.
2023-03-02T16:45:16+00:00
The Antetokoumpo brothers honor their late father, and take basketball to football investments with MLS side Nashville SC.
2023-03-02T08:15:00+00:00
Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant received $29 million over crash photos.
20:21 - 09.03.2023
Pulse Sports had an interesting conversation with the Nigerian NBA Africa Academy player Churchill Abass on the sidelines of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend. He discusses humble beginnings, navigating a basketball career in chaotic Lagos and eventually living his dreams.
08:06 - 08.03.2023
For International Women's Day, Roz and Niyi discuss the age-long argument of equal pay for men and women in sports. Do you agree with them?
17:10 - 07.03.2023
16:41 - 07.03.2023
Checkout highlights from Basketball Without Borders at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
17:04 - 06.03.2023
On this episode of Crossfire, Tunde and Tosin debate Chelsea's poor run of form and if Graham Potter should keep his job. They also suggest replacements for him (or not). Watch and share your thoughts👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
15:33 - 06.03.2023
Flying Eagles coach discusses with Pulse Sports ahead of the team's AFCON U-20 semi-final clash with Gambia.
14:06 - 06.03.2023
Pulse Sports had a quick chat with NBA legend Joakim Noah at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, and we discussed several topics, including the growth of the Basketball Africa League
18:11 - 02.03.2023
Pulse Sports' Senior Reporter, Tunde Young, defends his opinion piece on why winning AFCON should not be Jose Peseiro's top priority.