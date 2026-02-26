UCL: Victor Osimhen nominated for award after firing Galatasaray into R16

Victor Osimhen delivered another impressive performance as Galatasaray advanced to the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week after his crucial extra-time goal helped secure qualification in a dramatic playoff against Juventus.

Galatasaray fell 3-2 after extra time but progressed with a 7-5 aggregate victory.

Juventus, trailing 5-2 from the first leg in Istanbul, mounted a stunning comeback with goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, and Weston McKennie forcing extra time despite Lloyd Kelly's red card early in the second half.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal last summer after a hugely impressive loan spell, rose to the occasion with a composed finish in the 101st minute to restore the lead.

His relentless press and leadership from the front earned him man-of-the-match honours, while Barıs Alper Yılmaz added a late strike to seal the win in the 119th minute, sending Galatasaray to their first last-16 appearance in 12 years.

The goal was Osimhen's 7th of this UCL campaign, and a clear indicator that the Nigerian is firmly among the continent's most feared finishers.

Other nominees for Player of the Week include Alexander Sorloth (Atlético Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), and Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo).

The round of 16 draw takes place on Friday, February 27 in Nyon, where Galatasaray will discover if they face Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Osimhen shared his thoughts on facing either Liverpool or Tottenham.

"To be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge," the forward stated.