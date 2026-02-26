Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
UCL: Victor Osimhen nominated for award after firing Galatasaray into R16
Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week after his crucial extra-time goal helped secure qualification in a dramatic playoff against Juventus.
Galatasaray fell 3-2 after extra time but progressed with a 7-5 aggregate victory.
Juventus, trailing 5-2 from the first leg in Istanbul, mounted a stunning comeback with goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, and Weston McKennie forcing extra time despite Lloyd Kelly's red card early in the second half.
Victor Osimhen nominated for UEFA Champions League Player of the Week
Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal last summer after a hugely impressive loan spell, rose to the occasion with a composed finish in the 101st minute to restore the lead.
🌟 @ChampionsLeague’de haftanın oyuncusuna aday gösterilen Victor Osimhen’e oy vermek için 👉 https://t.co/5FwdqV7Djl#UCL pic.twitter.com/UPmXfFQNAb— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) February 26, 2026
His relentless press and leadership from the front earned him man-of-the-match honours, while Barıs Alper Yılmaz added a late strike to seal the win in the 119th minute, sending Galatasaray to their first last-16 appearance in 12 years.
The goal was Osimhen's 7th of this UCL campaign, and a clear indicator that the Nigerian is firmly among the continent's most feared finishers.
Other nominees for Player of the Week include Alexander Sorloth (Atlético Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), and Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo).
The round of 16 draw takes place on Friday, February 27 in Nyon, where Galatasaray will discover if they face Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Osimhen shared his thoughts on facing either Liverpool or Tottenham.
"To be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge," the forward stated.
"I wouldn’t say much, but I would like to escape Liverpool. But if they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out, but it’s not going to be easy."