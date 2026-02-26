She hates nonsense — Cardi B’s brutal reason for DUMPING Stefon Diggs revealed following Super Bowl defeat

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' love story is officially over with fresh details revealing the cause of their split.

The whirlwind romance between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs has officially reached a breaking point. Following months of intense public scrutiny and rumors of instability, multiple reports have confirmed that the pair have separated.

While the split has sent shockwaves through both the music and sports worlds, insiders suggest the decision was born out of a necessity for peace as both stars navigate complex personal lives and demanding professional calendars.

Why did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs | Credits: Getty

The decline of the relationship was reportedly swift following the 2026 Super Bowl.

According to an exclusive report by PEOPLE, the 'Pretty and Petty' hitmaker decided to "pull back" after a series of heated disagreements.

A source close to Cardi B noted that she is "very no-nonsense" and the moment she felt trust was compromised, she prioritized her own stability.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” the insider told the publication, adding that “the second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour.”

The insider emphasized that Grammy-winning rapper is currently focused on her children and her career, though they noted that the "door is not completely closed" as the two still share a co-parenting relationship.

Betrayal allegations and inner circle concerns

Stefon Diggs and his ex-partner Cardi B | GETTY

While the split is being framed publicly as a mutual step back, another report from US Weekly paints a more volatile picture.

Sources allege that the relationship was plagued by "repeated betrayals," claiming that Diggs’ behavior led Cardi’s inner circle to encourage the separation.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spotted leaving L’Arc Paris in June 2025 | Credit: Instagram

“They are always so up and down. This isn’t the first time they have broken up,” a source claims.

Friends of the rapper reportedly feel she "deserves better" and have expressed relief at the breakup, with one source stating that Cardi now feels free to pursue a fresh chapter without the weight of the up and down drama that defined their time together

Cardi B with Stefon Diggs | Credit: Getty

The complexity of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship stems from his role as a father.

Cardi B and her beau Stefon Diggs | Credit: Instagram

With the birth of his daughter with Cardi B in November 2025, the 32-year-old Patriots wide receiver is now a father of six children. His eldest daughter, Nova, was born in 2016, and he has several other children from previous relationships.

Balancing a massive blended family while maintaining an elite NFL career has been a point of public discussion, especially as Diggs has frequently spoken about the importance of fatherhood.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs | Credit: Instagram

However, the logistical and emotional demands of managing six children across different households reportedly added significant strain to his relationship with Cardi, who was already managing a large family of her own with ex-husband Offset.

Furthermore, the ongoing legal pressure facing the NFL wide receiver did little to ease tensions.

Diggs pleaded not guilty on February 13, to charges of strangulation, misdemeanor assault and battery at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts.

Stefon Diggs | Getty

The charges stem from a December 2, 2025, incident at Diggs' home in Dedham involving his former live-in private chef. According to police reports, a dispute arose over unpaid wages.

The chef alleges that Diggs smacked her across the face and "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck," causing her difficulty breathing.

Diggs has categorically denied the claims and his attorneys argue the allegations are "unsubstantiated" and motivated by the financial dispute.

Reports at the time suggested that Cardi B, 33, sent messages to the victim asking her to drop the matter, though the victim did not name her directly in the police report.

The Patriots have stated they are monitoring the situation but allowed Diggs to play through the 2025 postseason, including Super Bowl LX. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2026.

What’s next for Cardi B?

Cardi B | Credit: Instagram

Despite the personal turmoil, Cardi B is currently in the midst of a massive career resurgence. She is currently traveling the globe on her "Little Miss Drama" World Tour, which is her first major touring circuit in over six years.

The tour follows the massive commercial success of her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which has dominated the charts since its late 2025 release. In addition to her music, she is reportedly in the final stages of developing a new unscripted series that focuses on her journey as a mother of four and a business mogul.

