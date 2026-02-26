Romance scam: Maduka Okoye WARNS fans over impersonators on dating apps

The handsome Super Eagles star has raised alarm on the growing rate of catfish accounts using his identity on online dating platforms.

Maduka Okoye has issued a fresh warning to supporters after discovering that impersonators are posing as him on dating platforms and Snapchat in what appears to be a growing romance scam problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened?

The 26-year-old Udinese goalkeeper, widely admired for his model-esque looks and often dubbed 'the most handsome Nigerian footballer' in the game, took to Snapchat to shut down the scheme directly.

Maduka Okoye || IG

Sharing screenshots of messages he's been receiving, Okoye wrote: “Guys, I know I do this a lot but I can’t repeat it enough as I’m getting daily messages like this ” before adding in bold capital letters: “❌ I’M ON NO DATING APPS! ❌”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit: Snapchat/Maduka Okoye

One of the messages he reposted was written in German. Translated into English, it read: “Hey you probably won’t read my message but I just saw your profile on Tinder, is that real? ”

In a follow-up post, Okoye stressed that there is only one official Snapchat account linked to him. “there’s also just THIS Snapchat account,” he wrote, followed by another clear warning: “❌ ALL OTHER ACCOUNTS ARE FAKE ❌”

The father of one shared another message, also in German, which translates to: “I think you’re being faked on Snapchat.”

Credit: Snapchat/Maduka Okoye

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okoye ended both posts with a cautionary note aimed particularly at female supporters: “Please take care out there girls 🙏🏾”.

Rising profile despite AFCON absence

The warning comes at a time when Okoye's profile remains high both on and off the pitch.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | Instagram

Although he missed AFCON 2025 with the Super Eagles, the 25-year-old German-born shot stopper has firmly established himself as Udinese’s No.1 this season, delivering a string of commanding performances in Serie A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His form has reportedly attracted interest from several top Italian sides, with current league leaders Inter Milan among the clubs said to be monitoring his situation. As speculation around his future intensifies, so too has online attention, something scammers appear to be exploiting.

Relationship drama with Jelicia Westhoff

Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram

Okoye’s personal life has also been under scrutiny following his tumultuous relationship with his former partner and mother of his child, Jelicia Westhoff. The pair have experienced a highly publicised on-and-off dynamic over the past two years, with cryptic posts fuelling speculation about their status.

Maduka Okoye’s on-and -off girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff || Instagram

While neither has publicly confirmed the current state of their relationship in recent months, sources close to the situation suggest communication remains focused on co-parenting.