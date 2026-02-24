Transfer News: Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye on 3-time European champions' radar 

Maduka Okoye could leave Udinese this summer and join one of the biggest clubs in European football.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be in line for the biggest move of his career yet, with Inter Milan looking for a new shot-stopper this summer.

Okoye on Inter Milan's radar

According to reports in Italy, the Serie A league leaders will be in the market for a new number one this summer, as they are expected to part ways with their current number one, Yan Sommer, in June.

With Sommer now in his 40s, Inter are expected to bring in a young goalkeeper as their new number one for next season.

🚨 BREAKING: Yann Sommer will LEAVE #Inter this summer when he contract expires. The club will sign a new goalkeeper, a young player. 🇨🇭



[@SkySport via @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/WBOxlCT0zz — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) February 24, 2026

Okoye in action against Pisa || Imago

Okoye fits the profile of the goalkeeper Inter are looking to sign, as he is only 26, an incredibly young age for a goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was also linked to Inter in the past, with the Nerazzurri looking to sign him as a second choice in 2024.

Okoye to replace Yan Sommer?

As a result, Inter could go back for the former Watford goalkeeper, offering him a chance to be the number one at the home of the three-time European champions.

Okoye is currently on Udinese's books, having made 18 league appearances this season despite serving a betting ban. The former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper has kept five clean sheets and conceded just 23 goals for a team that sits in 11th place in Serie A.

His contract with the club runs until June 2028, but that should not stop Inter from getting him if the Nerazzurri are truly serious about signing the Nigerian.

