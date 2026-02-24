Advertisement

Man Utd vs Everton: Carrick says 'ruthless' Sesko ready to start more games

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:34 - 24 February 2026
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick hailed the huge steps Benjamin Sesko has taken after the forward secured a 1-0 victory over Everton.
Benjamin Sesko scored his third goal in four games to lead Manchester United to a crucial 1-0 win over Everton.

The striker's performances while coming off the bench have led fans to demand that manager Michael Carrick give him more starts.

Addressing calls for the in-form striker to start, Carrick emphasised his strong rapport with the player and the importance of steady development:

Carrick backs resurgent Sesko to enjoy more minutes after fine form

"I get why everyone is talking about it and making a bigger deal out of it, but I’ve got a really good relationship with Ben. We’ve had some really good conversations, and he’s in a really good place.

"Part of it is helping him take steps and developing, growing him as a player. Sometimes that’s little steps, sometimes that’s bigger steps. He’s taken some huge steps recently in terms of the goals he’s scored and the impact.

"The confidence and the belief that he’s playing with now is great to see. We’ve obviously got to manage that as well."

The United boss also took time to laud goalkeeper Senne Lammens, whose composed performance under pressure preserved the clean sheet:

"I thought Senne was outstanding tonight. You couldn’t hope for much more. Safe hands, calm, composed, came to punch when he needed to, and calmed things down. I thought it was an exemplary kind of performance, and I was delighted for him."

United have now gone 10 consecutive Premier League games without defeat for the first time since a run of 14 between January and May 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

From their current position, with no European distractions, which is something Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool all have, it would be a major disappointment for them if United were not to seal a return to European football's top table.

