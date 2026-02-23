Advertisement

Everton vs Manchester United: Sesko strike strengthens Red Devils top four hold

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:00 - 23 February 2026
Manchester United beat Everton to strengthen their hold of a top four place.
Benjamin Sesko's second-half strike helped Manchester United beat Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

The Red Devils entered the game needing to return to winning ways to continue the positive vibes under Michael Carrick after they were held to a draw by West Ham last week.

Everton, on the other hand, had only managed two wins in eight matches. They came close to securing a point, but for a minute, a sweeping team move from Manchester United in the 71st minute, which culminated in Sesko's goal.

Key Match Details

The opening stages saw Manchester United control much of the ball, probing patiently for openings while Everton defended in a low block and looked to hit on the break. 

Neither side carved a clear big chance in the first half, and the teams went into the break level at 0–0 after an even first 45 minutes. Big chances were few and far between, with both attacking lines struggling to overwhelm the opposing team's defence. 

United eventually broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute. Substitute Benjamin Sesko ran several yards into space after Matheus Cunha released Bryan Mbuemo on the right flank. The Cameroon international teed up Sesko, who finished with composure past Jordan Pickford to make it 1–0.

The hosts pushed for a response in the closing stages, but United’s defence stood firm and dealt well with crosses and set-pieces as the clock ticked down.

Everton’s best opportunity came via a venomous shot from Michael Keane’s left foot, but Senne Lammens was up to the task. His right hand was quick and strong as he parried the strike away. David Moyes' side probed away but could not find the equaliser as United saw out the narrow advantage.

With the victory, Manchester United are now three points clear of fifth-place Chelsea, effectively strengthening their hold on a top-four place. Everton, however, remain 9th, level on points with Alex Iwobi's Fulham.

