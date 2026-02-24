Wayne Rooney Reflects on Drastic Pay Cuts for Champions League Failure at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has revealed that during his time at Manchester United, players and staff faced a 25% salary reduction if the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has shed light on the significant financial penalties players faced for failing to qualify for the Champions League during his time at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His comments come as the current Manchester United squad sits fourth in the Premier League table, in a strong position to secure a spot in Europe's elite competition next season following a crucial win over Everton on Monday.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Wayne Rooney disclosed the severe measures in place at Old Trafford to ensure financial compliance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney Opens Up About Pay Cuts at Manchester United

"We used to get pay cuts when we didn’t get Champions League," he explained as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"You'd get 25% of your salary taken away if you didn’t finish in the Champions League places, every player, the manager, players, coaches."

Wayne Rooney suggested these internal regulations were part of the club's efforts to operate within financial rules, which are now evolving into a Squad Cost Ratio system. He contrasted this with clubs that risk financial stability for a competitive edge.

"When I was at Derby and seeing the effect of decisions getting made to gain that little edge financially... when you get caught doing it, the impact that has, people losing their jobs, seeing that firsthand was not nice," Rooney recalled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You have to live within the rules, but the rules now are made for the teams at the top, and for the teams below trying to catch them up, it’s impossible.”

Meanwhile, the victory at Everton, secured by a late goal from Benjamin Sesko, highlighted the impact of United's summer signings.

Benjamin Sesko's winner, assisted by Bryan Mbeumo following a superb through ball from Matheus Cunha, has now earned Michael Carrick's side eight points this season. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens also played a vital role, making several key saves to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Despite his match-winning contributions, Sesko has often been used as an impact substitute. After scoring for the third consecutive game from the bench, the Slovenian striker commented on his role.

Advertisement

Advertisement