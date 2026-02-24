Harambee Stars Learn 2026 FIFA Series Rivals Ahead International Break

Harambee Stars have discovered their opponents for the 2026 FIFA Series as they prepare for international friendly action in March.

Kenya's national football team, Harambee Stars, will kick off their 2026 campaign by participating in the newly established FIFA Series during the upcoming international break in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FIFA Series is a global initiative designed to facilitate meaningful international friendly matches. First launched in 2024 after being approved by the FIFA Council in 2022, the competition aims to bring together national teams from different confederations that rarely have the opportunity to play against each other.

According to FIFA, the goal is to support football development both on and off the pitch by creating these unique competitive opportunities.

The 2026 edition will see 48 teams from across all continents compete in 12 groups of four. Nine of these groups will feature men's teams, while the remaining three will be for women's national teams. The matches will be held across 11 host nations, with Rwanda set to host two separate groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who Will Harambee Stars Face?

Kenya has been placed in a group that will be contested in a semi-final and final format, with the two losing semi-finalists also playing a third-place match. The Harambee Stars will begin their campaign against Estonia on March 27.

Should they emerge victorious, they will advance to the final on March 30 to face the winner of the other semi-final between hosts Rwanda and Grenada. All matches in this group will be played at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The tournament will feature a diverse lineup of teams, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers Australia, as well as Cape Verde and Curaçao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon are also part of the series. Kenya's neighbours, Tanzania, will compete in a separate group against Aruba, Liechtenstein, and Macau.

This FIFA Series provides a valuable opportunity for the Harambee Stars to gain international exposure by competing against teams from different confederations.

These structured, competitive friendlies are crucial for building team cohesion and sharpness, especially as Kenya continues its preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Harambee Stars Tournament Schedule

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya vs. Estonia: March 27, 6:00 PM, Amahoro Stadium

Winners' Final: March 30, 9:00 PM, Amahoro Stadium