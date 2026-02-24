Collins Sichenje: Harambee Stars Defender Praises Massive Support from Kenyan Fans After Charlton Athletic Move

Collins Sichenje expressed gratitude for the strong backing from Kenyan fans, saying their support motivates him to keep improving at Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic defender Collins Sichenje has opened up about the massive support he has received from Kenyan fans since he joined the club in January 2026.

Collins Sichenje’s arrival triggered an unprecedented surge of support from Kenyan fans, who famously ‘took over’ the club’s social media platforms with humorous demands for updates on his well-being and diet.

This massive online presence translated into real-world energy during his debut against Southampton, where fans unveiled a new chant dedicated to the 22-year-old defender. Collins Sichenje responded with a dominant performance that earned him the Man of the Match award.

Collins Sichenje Opens Up About Support from Kenyan Fans

The Harambee Stars defender has since expressed his gratitude for the massive support, noting that the belief from fans back home serves as a primary motivator for his success in the English Championship.

He explained that the continued messages of support have motivated him to remain focused on his development, emphasising the importance of maintaining discipline, working hard in training, and striving for consistent improvement.

Collins Sichenje added that while external support is valuable, he understands that his progress ultimately depends on his own performance, and he is committed to putting in the effort required to achieve his goals.

He also noted that he feels proud to represent his country whenever he plays for the national team, acknowledging that the encouragement from fans inspires him to give his best in every appearance and to continually raise his standards on and off the pitch.

“Yeah, it's massive support from my Kenyan people and, of course, at the end of the day, it's my career, and I have to make myself proud despite everything going on. So, for me, I just keep my head down and try to improve every day and, yeah, the results will speak for themselves,” Collins Sichenje told Charlton Live.

“Yeah, it's massive. Even when I play in the Kenya national team, they always support me. So, it's something I don't take for granted because they show me love. So, I always represent them well and try to improve in everything I do.”