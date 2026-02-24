Age verification required
Talanta Stadium Seating Claims Debunked Ahead of AFCON 2027: 'The Seats Are Okay'
The construction of the Talanta Sports City Stadium has been one of the most talked-about infrastructure projects in Kenya.
As a flagship project aimed at hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), every detail is under the microscope, especially the seating.
Recently, there have been reports circulating on social media suggesting that the stadium’s seats were being ripped out or replaced due to public dissatisfaction. However, official word has finally put those reports to rest.
Talanta Stadium: Why the Seats Faced Criticism
When the first images of the Talanta Stadium interior were made public, Kenyan football fans were quick to voice their opinions. The primary concerns centred on aesthetics, comfort and comparison.
Critics argued the colour scheme and design did not meet the "ultra-modern" expectations set by the government. Some sceptics also questioned whether the ergonomics of the installed seats were fit for a world-class sporting arena.
With Uganda and Tanzania upgrading their facilities, the pressure for Talanta Stadium to be "perfect" led to intense scrutiny of every plastic shell and bolt.
These concerns fueled reports that the Ministry of Sports or the contractors were heading back to the drawing board to swap the seats for a different model.
Nicholas Musonye: The Seats are Okay
In an exclusive interview with Sporty FM, Nicholas Musonye, the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee chairman, dismissed the claims of a seat overhaul. Addressing the rumours directly, Nicholas Musonye was firm about the current status of the stadium.
"No, they are not substandard," Nicholas Musonye stated. "If he goes there, he will be very comfortable. The seats are okay."
His comments suggest that the narrative of "substandard seating" is largely a product of the digital grapevine rather than a reflection of the reality on the ground.
CAF Approval and Progress Updates
One of the most significant takeaways from Nicholas Musonye’s interview was the mention of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). For any stadium to host international matches, it must pass rigorous inspections.
"We were there last week," Musonye added. "Even CAF saw the seats, they're okay. So, you should not worry. You should start planning on how to get the tickets. They're (CAF) compiling a report for all of us. Then they'll say maybe next week, and then we can discuss it. Okay. Yeah. So far, from our assessment, we have no problem."