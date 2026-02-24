Advertisement

Job Ochieng: Breaking Down the Harambee Stars Winger's Potential Earnings at Real Sociedad

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:38 - 24 February 2026
Pulse Sports Kenya explores the estimated value and potential earnings behind Job Ochieng's new Real Sociedad deal.
Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng struck a new deal with Real Sociedad, signing a contract extension that keeps him at the Reale Arena until 2028.

While the club has kept the exact financial figures under wraps, reports have pieced together a clear picture of what the 23-year-old’s new earnings look like by looking at the standard wage structures in Spanish football.

Job Ochieng Potential Earnings

To understand Job Ochieng's new status, we first look at the league mandates. In La Liga 2 (where Job Ochieng has been starring for the reserve side, Sanse), the minimum wage for a professional player is approximately €91,000 (sh 13.8M) per year.

However, Job Ochieng is not just a reserve player anymore as he has already broken into the senior squad under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

At Real Sociedad, newly promoted players or those on the fringes of the senior team typically earn around €4,800 (sh 725,000) a week.

Given that this is an extension of an existing deal and not a first-time entry, his base salary is guaranteed to be significantly higher than his previous terms.

Job Ochieng: Appearance Fees and Bonuses

The real wealth in Spanish football often lies in the ‘extras.’ As a youth team graduate who has not yet been promoted permanently to the first-team roster, Job Ochieng is eligible for substantial Match Appearance Fees.

La Liga clubs often pay thousands of Euros per call-up or per minute played. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, as he did in his historic debut against Elche, the meter is running.

Furthermore, performance-based incentives like Win/Draw Bonuses can double a player's take-home pay in a good month.

Real Sociedad has reportedly set aside a staggering €67.1 million (sh 10B) budget to cover these operational and performance costs.

Following in the footsteps of Kenyan legend McDonald Mariga, Job Ochieng’s new deal reflects his rising market value.

When you combine a significantly improved base salary with the lucrative bonus structure of a top-tier European club, it is clear that Job Ochieng has secured a life-changing deal.

Real Sociedad Job Ochieng
