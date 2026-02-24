‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has revealed the one club he would love to join if he leaves Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has opened the door to a potential future move to Juventus, admitting it would be a “privilege” to wear the famous black and white shirt.

The Nigerian striker made the candid revelation ahead of Galatasaray’s Champions League showdown with the Italian giants.

Osimhen confirms Juventus interest

Speaking before the first leg clash, Victor Osimhen confirmed long-standing speculation that Juventus had attempted to sign him. According to the Super Eagles star, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli personally submitted a bid, only for Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to block the move.

“Juventus wanted to sign me, and Giuntoli submitted a bid to try to close the deal, but President DeLaurentiis didn’t sell me to Juve,” Osimhen revealed.

The 27-year-old, who previously fired Napoli to their first Serie A title in 30 years, admired the Turin-based club ahead of the second leg as well, saying, “Juventus is one of the most important clubs, rich in history and a ton of legends have played for this team,” he said. “Playing here would be a privilege.”

Osimhen, now permanently at Galatasaray after an explosive loan spell that yielded 37 goals in 41 games, insisted he remains committed to the Istanbul side, but refused to rule out a future switch.

Osimhen shines against old Serie A rivals

If Juventus needed reminding of Osimhen’s quality, they got it in brutal fashion during the first leg. Although he did not score, the Nigerian forward delivered two assists as Galatasaray thrashed Juventus 5-2.

His clever touches set up the fourth and fifth goals, marking the second time in less than a week he had registered a brace of assists, a feat he had never achieved before in his career.

While reiterating his love for Galatasaray, Osimhen admitted that a return to Italy remains attractive. “If it is possible to come to Italy, I will be happy to play here. One of the clubs I can associate myself with is Juventus,” he said.