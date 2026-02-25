Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place

Al Nassr made light work of basement side, Al Najma to return to first position on the Saudi Pro League standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Al Nassr stormed back to the top of the Saudi Pro League table with a ruthless 5–0 demolition of Al-Najma at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Faris Njd had been temporarily deposed from the summit by Riyad Mahrez’s Al Ahli. They responded with a dominant victory against Al-Najma, the worst team in the division, to reclaim their top spot.

Key Match Details

Al Nassr seized control inside seven minutes when Ronaldo converted from the spot after Otávio was clipped in the area attempting to latch onto a through ball. Ronaldo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 7th minute to make it 1–0 and settle the visitors.

The early goal forced Al-Najma to push higher, but that only created more space for Nassr’s wide threats. Coman was lively down the flank, forcing a sharp save midway through the half before finally doubling the lead in the 31st minute.

Just before half-time, Iñigo Martínez scored the first of his brace, thundering an effort from outside the box to beat Najma’s Victor Braga.

The fourth goal arrived shortly after the restart in the 52nd minute, when Mané capped a swift counter-attack. Al Khaibari’s long pass found Nawaf Al Boushal on the flanks. The right back crossed into the box for Ronaldo, who knocked it down for the grateful Mane to finish off. W