Advertisement

Mourinho opts for team bus over radio booth to watch Benfica's Champions League exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:43 - 26 February 2026
Reports from Portugal claim that Jose Mourinho, serving a touchline ban, watched Benfica's Champions League playoff defeat to Real Madrid from the team bus rather than a specially arranged radio booth.
Advertisement

The renowned manager was suspended for the crucial second-leg fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

He watched his team get eliminated after a 2-1 loss on the night, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate scoreline in favour of the Spanish giants.

From his unusual vantage point, Mourinho could only look on as Real Madrid overturned an early deficit to secure their place in the Champions League last 16, ending Benfica's European campaign.

Advertisement

What Mourinho did

According to the Portuguese publication Record, Benfica had secured a private radio booth for Mourinho to observe the match. 

However, the manager reportedly chose to remain on the team bus, watching the entire game on a television screen. 

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago

It is also believed that he delivered his pre-match team talk to the players on the coach before they entered the stadium.

Advertisement

Mourinho was not seen leaving the bus upon its arrival at the Bernabeu and only made his way to the visiting dressing room at halftime. The reasons behind his decision to stay on the vehicle remain unclear.

Following their victory, Real Madrid now awaits the draw for the round of 16, where they could face either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Football
26.02.2026
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker wins UCL man of the match against Juventus
Football
26.02.2026
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
UD Almeria: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
Football
26.02.2026
BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours
Football
26.02.2026
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours