Mourinho opts for team bus over radio booth to watch Benfica's Champions League exit
The renowned manager was suspended for the crucial second-leg fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.
He watched his team get eliminated after a 2-1 loss on the night, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate scoreline in favour of the Spanish giants.
From his unusual vantage point, Mourinho could only look on as Real Madrid overturned an early deficit to secure their place in the Champions League last 16, ending Benfica's European campaign.
What Mourinho did
According to the Portuguese publication Record, Benfica had secured a private radio booth for Mourinho to observe the match.
However, the manager reportedly chose to remain on the team bus, watching the entire game on a television screen.
It is also believed that he delivered his pre-match team talk to the players on the coach before they entered the stadium.
Mourinho was not seen leaving the bus upon its arrival at the Bernabeu and only made his way to the visiting dressing room at halftime. The reasons behind his decision to stay on the vehicle remain unclear.
Following their victory, Real Madrid now awaits the draw for the round of 16, where they could face either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City.