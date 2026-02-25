‘You cannot justify racism over a celebration’ - Courtois slams Mourinho for his comment on Vinicius' racist incident

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has publicly criticised his former manager, Jose Mourinho, for his remarks following an alleged racist incident involving teammate Vinicius Jr.

The controversy stems from last week's heated Champions League match in Lisbon, where Real Madrid's Brazilian star claims he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

The incident caused a 10-minute stoppage in play as Vinicius initially walked off the pitch and refused to return.

After the game, Mourinho, now managing Benfica, suggested that Vinicius's exuberant celebration after scoring the game's only goal may have provoked the reaction.

Courtois reacts to Mourinho's comment

Courtois, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea from 2013 to 2015, strongly refuted this justification.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois | IMAGO

"The only thing that disappointed me in Mourinho was using Vini’s celebration as an excuse," Courtois stated. "You cannot justify racism over a celebration."

Courtois revealed the team was prepared to abandon the match in solidarity. "It was Vinicius who decided we should continue playing," he explained. "If he decided to walk out, we would all have walked out."

Vinicius Jr || imago

Courtois, however, remains firm in his support for his teammate. "I believe Vini 100 per cent. He never, ever accused any rival player of racism in the past," the goalkeeper said. "He 100 per cent heard him say it."

He added, "Racist insults, homophobic insults, and any offensive insults have no place in the football stadium or anywhere.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

Meanwhile, Prestianni has received a provisional one-match ban from UEFA and will miss Wednesday's game.

He is contesting the racism allegation, reportedly claiming he used a homophobic slur instead. Benfica is supporting their player, pointing out that he covered his mouth during the exchange.

Mourinho, who was sent off during the first leg, will be absent from the touchline for the return fixture at the Bernabeu, thereby avoiding pre-match media obligations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w