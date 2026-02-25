Real Madrid vs Benfica: Jose Mourinho handed huge boost ahead of crucial second leg

Jose Mourinho's Benfica have been handed a significant boost ahead of their must-win UEFA Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe will reportedly miss the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs against Benfica due to injury.

The Frenchman has been nursing a recurring knee issue since December, playing through the pain in high-stakes fixtures such as the Spanish Super Cup final and the first leg against Benfica.

Mbappe to miss Real Madrid vs Benfica second leg

The injury finally caught up with Mbappe on Tuesday afternoon, forcing him to miss training. According to L’Equipe, the forward underwent tests on his knee and has been ruled out of the clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Mbappe has reportedly been playing through pain "never experienced before in his career" and must sit out to avoid a long-term setback that could jeopardize Real Madrid's season and France's World Cup hopes.

While Real Madrid have yet to issue an official statement, L’Equipe reports that Mbappe requires at least 10 days of rest. This timeline would see him sidelined for upcoming matches against Benfica, Getafe, and Celta Vigo.

The timing is particularly difficult for Los Blancos, as any dropped points in La Liga could allow Barcelona to extend their one-point lead at the top of the table.

If the recovery stays on track, Mbappe should return in time for the Champions League round of 16, provided Real Madrid can defend their 1-0 first-leg lead.