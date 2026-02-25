Advertisement

What Osimhen and Galatasaray must do to survive Juventus — No changes

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:50 - 25 February 2026
What Osimhen and Galatasaray must do to survive Juventus — No changes
Galatasaray coach demands same intensity in Turin as the Lions look to seal historic Champions League progress
Galatasaray’s head coach, Okan Buruk, has laid out a clear mandate for the Victor Osimhen-led Lions as they prepare for the decisive UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Juventus in Turin​ this Wednesday night.

Despite entering the Allianz Stadium with a commanding 5-2 aggregate lead, Buruk is leaving nothing to chance.

The Turkish giants are on the verge of the Round of 16, but the manager has warned that mental discipline will be just as vital as the three-goal cushion they secured in Istanbul.

Buruk’s strategy: Imposing the Lions' will

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Buruk emphasised that the team must ignore the scoreboard and focus on the same aggressive philosophy that dismantled the Italians in the first leg.

"Nothing changes for us. We need to start the second leg just as we did the first. We must impose our game plan. Juventus are a strong team," Buruk stated.

Okan Buruk wants more of the same from the first leg from Osimhen and his Gala teammates.
Okan Buruk wants more of the same from the first leg from Osimhen and his Gala teammates.
The coach pointed to the squad's current harmony as a key weapon, noting that the atmosphere within the camp is at an all-time high despite the pressure of a European night in Italy.

"As a squad, in terms of player performance and morale, we're in a very good position at Galatasaray. We just need to keep our confidence in the right place, and our feet firmly grounded."

Central to Buruk’s plan is talismanic striker Victor Osimhen. Having returned to full training following a minor knee concern that saw him rested over the weekend, the Nigerian forward is expected to lead the line.

Osimhen’s presence is not just about goals; his ability to stretch the Juventus defense will be crucial in preventing the Old Lady from committing too many men forward in their desperate search for a comeback.

Victor Osimhen was creative best against Juventus in the UCL.
Victor Osimhen wanted more goals in the first leg.

Keys to survival in Turin

To advance, Galatasaray must navigate several critical factors:

  • The First 20 Minutes: Juventus is expected to start with high intensity to find an early goal. Buruk's "grounded" approach is designed to weather this initial storm.

  • Tactical Consistency: Rather than parking the bus, Buruk intends to use the same blueprint that saw them score five in the first leg.

  • Mental Fortitude: Maintaining focus in a hostile Allianz Stadium atmosphere will be the ultimate test for the Lions.

With the aggregate scoreline in their favour and a fit-again Osimhen ready to strike, Galatasaray heads into Wednesday night's battle with the confidence of a team that knows exactly how to finish the job.

Victor Osimhen Juventus Champions League Galatasaray
