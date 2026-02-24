Super Eagles star Osimhen snubs Chelle, names two best coaches in his career

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has named the two most influential coaches of his career, leaving no room for Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle

Victor Osimhen has opened up on the managers who have shaped his career, singling out two names above the rest.

While backing Nigeria boss Eric Chelle for long-term success, the striker reserved special praise for Okan Buruk and Luciano Spalletti as the standout coaches he has worked with.

Osimhen hails Okan Buruk and Spalletti

Despite speaking glowingly about Eric Chelle, Osimhen identified Okan Buruk and Luciano Spalletti as the two best coaches in his professional journey.

“There were coaches with whom I had very good relationships. Okan teacher, one of the reasons I'm here,” Osimhen said, praising Buruk’s humility and motivational skills at Galatasaray.

He described the Turkish tactician as someone who puts his ego aside and prepares his team meticulously for major clashes, including matches against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Osimhen also paid tribute to Spalletti, under whom he flourished at Napoli. “Luciano Spalletti is also a very good coach. He's someone I respect too,” he said, highlighting the Italian’s sacrifice and close bond with players during their Serie A title-winning campaign.

Strong backing for Chelle’s Super Eagles project

Although not naming him among his very best, Osimhen threw his weight behind Chelle’s leadership of the Super Eagles.

The striker urged the Nigeria Football Federation to hand the coach a long-term contract, citing Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at AFCON 2025 as proof of his potential.

“In three, four, or even 10 years, we will see his greatness and, of course, we will achieve more with that,” Osimhen said.

He praised Chelle’s balanced approach, describing him as demanding on the pitch but approachable off it. According to Osimhen, the coach’s personality has fostered unity and motivation within the squad.