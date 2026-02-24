Advertisement

I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:37 - 24 February 2026
Victor Osimhen is prepared for the challenge to face Juventus in the second-leg of their Champions League play-offs clash.
Advertisement

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has picked up the gauntlet after Juventus’s defender Lloyd Kelly expressed their readiness to face the Nigerian striker in the second leg of their Champions League play-off clash. 

Advertisement

The Super Eagles ace proved too much for Kelly and his defensive partner, Federico Gatti, as Cim-Bom beat the Old Lady 5-2. Osimhen's pressing directly resulted in three goals, two of which were attributed to him as assists. 

What Osimhen said 

Ahead of the second leg at Allianz Stadium, and with a three-goal deficit, Kelly, who recognised that their chances of securing a comeback rely on silencing Galatasaray’s #9, said, "We prepared against Osimhen.”

Advertisement

Osimhen was informed of Kelly’s comment in the pre-match press conference. He responded, building up to an aggressive encounter, in which he plans to make his opposition uncomfortable. 

"I always try to be an aggressive forward in my game,” he said, per Mackolik. “I try to disrupt the balance and nerves of the defenders. I want to put them in difficult situations.

“I'm not alone in this. Noa Lang and Barış Alper Yılmaz are also on the team. They shouldn't just focus on me. 

“We can challenge every defender. The match will be like a battle. We will fight until the last drop of sweat. We will go out onto the field to win. Hopefully, we will be the winners."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement