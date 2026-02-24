I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star

Victor Osimhen is prepared for the challenge to face Juventus in the second-leg of their Champions League play-offs clash.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has picked up the gauntlet after Juventus’s defender Lloyd Kelly expressed their readiness to face the Nigerian striker in the second leg of their Champions League play-off clash.

The Super Eagles ace proved too much for Kelly and his defensive partner, Federico Gatti, as Cim-Bom beat the Old Lady 5-2. Osimhen's pressing directly resulted in three goals, two of which were attributed to him as assists.

What Osimhen said

Ahead of the second leg at Allianz Stadium, and with a three-goal deficit, Kelly, who recognised that their chances of securing a comeback rely on silencing Galatasaray’s #9, said, "We prepared against Osimhen.”

Osimhen was informed of Kelly’s comment in the pre-match press conference. He responded, building up to an aggressive encounter, in which he plans to make his opposition uncomfortable.

"I always try to be an aggressive forward in my game,” he said, per Mackolik. “I try to disrupt the balance and nerves of the defenders. I want to put them in difficult situations.

“I'm not alone in this. Noa Lang and Barış Alper Yılmaz are also on the team. They shouldn't just focus on me.