'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Victor Osimhen’s passion and heightened emotional expression have been two of his major earners of plaudits; however, they have also been the source of criticism, especially when directed at teammates negatively.
The Super Eagles star was widely rebuked during the AFCON after he berated teammates for making poor decisions. He has also exhibited that behaviour at club level.
What Osimhen said
In a recent interview, Osimhen provided some insight into why he has those tendencies, explaining that he is harder on himself. He also explained that he tries to motivate his teammates, and he sometimes cannot help getting upset on the pitch.
“I'm one of my harshest self-critics,” he said, per Mackolik. “I've learned to live with criticism. When I fail, I get angry, and my morale drops a bit.
“I've played with many footballers. I try to motivate my teammates. I try to put what I tell them into practice on the pitch. I have to be a role model for them. Talent alone isn't enough. You need to work hard. I try to contribute to my team. I don't like losing.
“When I can't put what I want into practice on the pitch, I get upset and I show that on the pitch. Don't misunderstand me. My teammates come to me in the locker room and ask for my help with motivation.
“I've motivated Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira, and Abdülkerim Bardakcı. I try to help my teammates in this regard. I love Galatasaray very much. I'm happy to play here. I try to give my best effort on the pitch. We always aim for the highest. As players who wear this jersey, we try to move forward with motivation."