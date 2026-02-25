‘Best striker in the world’ — Jagun Jagun trends as Osimhen puts Juventus to the sword

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recorded three goal contributions over two legs against Juventus to give Galatasaray victory in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen delivered yet another decisive performance as Galatasaray knocked Juventus out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion.

The Nigerian striker’s extra-time winner ensured progression on aggregate and sent social media into a frenzy, with fans hailing him as the “best striker in the world.”

Juventus fight back, but Osimhen has final say

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg, Juventus started aggressively and created early chances through Federico Gatti and Teun Koopmeiners, while Mattia Perin produced key saves at both ends.

The hosts pulled one back before half-time when Manuel Locatelli converted from the penalty spot after Khéphren Thuram was fouled.

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Lloyd Kelly’s red card, Juventus rallied impressively. Gatti struck with 20 minutes left and Weston McKennie headed home to level the tie on aggregate, forcing extra time.

However, just when the momentum seemed to favour the Italians, Victor Osimhen stepped up. His clinical finish in extra time, his seventh Champions League goal of the season, proved decisive as Galatasaray advanced 7-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 on the night.

Records tumble as ‘Jagun Jagun’ trends

Osimhen’s strike was historic, marking his 13th European goal for Galatasaray and making him the club’s top foreign scorer in continental competition.

He now sits just one goal behind the single-season Champions League record held by Burak Yılmaz.

Victor Osihmen best striker in the world 🇳🇬🫶❤️ — Yung Kay (@iamkboyz) February 25, 2026

Honestly Osimhen tonight was simply on another level. For me, when a player saves their best for the biggest stage and delivers a match-winning performance in Champions League extra time, that's when you understand what separates the elite from everyone else. Sincerely, the… — Isong Godswill | SEO Specialist (@isonggod4444) February 25, 2026

Both legs of this Juventus vs Galastasary game has been a dream exhibition for Osihmen. — CJ (@_onlyonecj) February 25, 2026

Osimhen is his name

The is the king of the jungle currently,

And he is the man for the job

🇳🇬🔥 — Okafor C. Johnson (@OkaforACO) February 25, 2026

