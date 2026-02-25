‘Best striker in the world’ — Jagun Jagun trends as Osimhen puts Juventus to the sword

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:56 - 25 February 2026
Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recorded three goal contributions over two legs against Juventus to give Galatasaray victory in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen delivered yet another decisive performance as Galatasaray knocked Juventus out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion.

The Nigerian striker’s extra-time winner ensured progression on aggregate and sent social media into a frenzy, with fans hailing him as the “best striker in the world.”

Juventus fight back, but Osimhen has final say

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg, Juventus started aggressively and created early chances through Federico Gatti and Teun Koopmeiners, while Mattia Perin produced key saves at both ends.

The hosts pulled one back before half-time when Manuel Locatelli converted from the penalty spot after Khéphren Thuram was fouled.

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Lloyd Kelly’s red card, Juventus rallied impressively. Gatti struck with 20 minutes left and Weston McKennie headed home to level the tie on aggregate, forcing extra time.

However, just when the momentum seemed to favour the Italians, Victor Osimhen stepped up. His clinical finish in extra time, his seventh Champions League goal of the season, proved decisive as Galatasaray advanced 7-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 on the night.

Records tumble as ‘Jagun Jagun’ trends

Osimhen’s strike was historic, marking his 13th European goal for Galatasaray and making him the club’s top foreign scorer in continental competition.

He now sits just one goal behind the single-season Champions League record held by Burak Yılmaz.

Fans were quick to shower him with praise on social media. One supporter wrote, “Victor Osimhen best striker in the world,” while another described both legs as “a dream exhibition for Osimhen.” A third added: “Osimhen is his name. He is the king of the jungle currently, and he is the man for the job.”

With “Jagun Jagun” trending across platforms, Osimhen once again proved that he thrives on the biggest stage.

