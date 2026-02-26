Advertisement

Osimhen wants to join Juventus badly — Fans notice as Super Eagles star refuses to celebrate against Old Lady

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:18 - 26 February 2026
Galatasaray progressed to the round of 16 but Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen decided against celebrating despite scoring the winner to knock out Juventus, which sparked speculations.
Victor Osimhen's muted celebration against Juventus and his recent comments about the Old Lady have sparked speculation that he is pushing for a move to the Serie A giants. 

The 27-year-old scored the winning goal as Cim-Bom advanced into the Champions League round of 16. Despite the brilliance and importance of the strike, Osimhen kept a straight face and barely celebrated. 

What fans are saying 

Recently, Osimhen discussed his near-transfer to Juventus. He revealed that he agreed to join the Old Lady before Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis blocked the move. 

Osimhen spoke with such admiration, respect and fondness for Juventus, which has sparked speculation on social media, suggesting that he decided against celebrating because he hoped to play for the Old Lady in the future. 

The real reason Osimhen did not celebrate 

While the fan theory is certainly not without basis, especially as Osimhen has spoken of Juventus as a dream club, it is highly unlikely for a footballer to refuse to celebrate for those reasons; sentiments like that are reserved for clubs a player has played for, not one they aspire to represent. 

As Pulse Sports reported, Osimhen was miffed his team allowed Juventus back into the game, conceding thrice against Luciano Spalletti's side, the exact number of goals required to force extra time, after a 5–2 win in the first leg. 

That lackadaisical performance was a source of self-confessed disappointment for Osimhen and was most likely the reason he refused to celebrate scoring the eventual winner. 

