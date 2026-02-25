I will enjoy playing for them — Victor Osimhen reveals club he could join

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed one of his preferred destinations should he depart Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen has admitted he could one day return to Italian football, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding his departure from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker enjoyed a remarkable spell in Italy, quickly becoming one of the most exciting African players ever to feature in Serie A.

In only his second season, Osimhen won the league’s Best Under-23 award and was named Emerging Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards. His finest moment arrived in 2023 when he fired Napoli to their first league title in 33 years, a historic Scudetto triumph that secured his place in club history.

However, his time in Naples ended poorly. The forward later remarked that he felt he had been “treated like a dog,” leading to his exit and a fresh start abroad.

He joined Galatasaray on a temporary deal in 2024 before completing a record permanent move in 2025, where he has since rediscovered his best form.

Victor Osimhen to Juventus?

Ahead of Galatasaray’s second-leg Champions League meeting with Juventus in Turin, Osimhen was asked whether a return to Italy remained possible.

While stressing his commitment to his current club, the striker openly admitted his admiration for the Italian giants, as per Futbol Arena.

Osimhen delivered two assists vs Juve,

“Before Galatasaray stepped in, I could have played in Italy as well. If I can come to Italy, Juventus would be a club I'd enjoy playing for a lot.

"However, I'm very happy at Galatasaray right now. I love Galatasaray a lot. I'm having a great time. I'm sweating for a club I'm deeply attached to from the heart.

"Of course, what happens in the future is unknown. 90% of players in the world would want to play for Juventus. I could say, why not.”

