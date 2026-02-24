Advertisement

Osimhen not that type of guy — Turkish journalist dismisses Galatasaray salary issue

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:27 - 24 February 2026
Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray to take on Juventus
Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar has cleared the air regarding reports that Victor Osimhen is being owed by Galatasaray.
After Galatasaray’s impressive 5-2 victory over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Victor Osimhen has not been paid for 2 months.

Osimhen did not feature in Galatasaray’s 2–0 away defeat to Konyaspor at the weekend, with the club officially attributing his absence to a knock received against Juventus.

At the same time, speculation on social media suggested players had not been paid for two months, raising concerns about the club's long-term ability to pay the Nigerian forward's hefty wages.

However, Dindar has firmly shut down these reports as the team prepares for the decisive return leg in Turin this Wednesday. He insisted that the relationship between the club and its star striker remains professional and stable.

Osimhen salary reports dismissed ahead of Juventus clash

“The claim that Osimhen sent a warning letter to the club due to delayed payments is absolutely untrue,” Dindar stated, as quoted by Habersarikirmizi.

Victor Osimhen was creative best against Juventus in the UCL.
Victor Osimhen wanted more goals.
Dindar explained that while minor administrative delays can occur, they fall well within standard industry expectations and do not cause friction with high-profile professionals like Osimhen.

“Foreign players are used to and understand delays within the legal limits. Since footballers’ salaries are guaranteed, they don’t mind delays of one or two months. They are more interested in bonuses. A substantial bonus payment was made before the Juventus match as well.”

Osimhen || Imago
Osimhen || Imago

The journalist emphasised that the reigning African Footballer of the Year is fully settled and remains a vital asset to the club both on and off the pitch.

“Victor Osimhen has no outstanding or unpaid payments from Galatasaray. In short, there is no extraordinary problem. Osimhen is receiving his salary while also generating revenue for Galatasaray.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has returned to full training ahead of Galatasaray's second leg clash against Juventus.

Galatasaray are favorites to sneak into the Round of 16 after winning the first leg 5-2, with Osimhen providing two assists.

