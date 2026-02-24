Advertisement

Osimhen, Alvarez too expensive as Barcelona start talks for ₦31 billion rated North American striker

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 02:36 - 24 February 2026
Barcelona have been directly linked with a move for a 22-year-old striker.
Barcelona have been linked with a move for Mexican striker Armando Gonzalez, as they are keen on signing a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakout 2025/2026 season with Chivas, winning Liga MX Apertura MVP and the Golden Boot with 12 goals in 14 starts. He has rapidly ascended to the national team and is expected to be important for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, factors which make him attractive to European clubs.

Barcelona’s interest

Barcelona’s striker search is an open secret, and while they have been linked with many high-profile names, including Victor Osimhen, Julian Alvarez and lately, Harry Kane, who is favoured by presidential candidate Xavi Villajoana.

However, their financial reality has meant that they have also had to consider low-budget options. Names like Karl Etta-Eyong, Fisnik Asllani, and, lately, Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent have been floated around.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, Armando’s name has been added to the ever-expanding list of options. Barcelona have reportedly contacted his representatives already to discuss a possible transfer in the summer. 

The youngster is reportedly valued at €20 million. According to reports, CSKA Moscow submitted a bid in that region, which was accepted by Chivas; however, the striker rejected the offer to pursue consistent game time at his current club, effectively improving his chances of making the World Cup squad.

