BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club

The world's highest-paid athlete has become a co-owner of the Spanish team that has welcomed several Super Eagles stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to expand his investment portfolio, this time fulfilling a life-long dream.

The 41-year-old Portuguese has become a co-owner of a Spanish second-division club UD Almeria.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world | IMAGO/PA

The world's highest-paid athlete acquired a 25% stake through his CR7 Sports Investments company, marking a fulfillment of his long-held ambition to invest in football beyond the pitch.

What Ronaldo said

Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

Ronaldo's entry into Almeria's ownership follows the club's acquisition by a Saudi investment group led by Mohamed Al Khereiji just a year ago. Al Khereiji, who played a key role in Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, shares a strong professional bond with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Although financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Ronaldo expressed enthusiasm about solid foundations and growth potential of the club which boasts a rich history of hosting Nigerian talent

The UEFA Champions League all-time leading scorer released a statement, which read: “It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.

Cristiano Ronaldo invests in UD Almería as part of the club ownership consortium led by SMC Group pic.twitter.com/0lk92FUjPH — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) February 26, 2026

"I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club’s next phase of growth.”

The club president welcomed Ronaldo, highlighting his unparalleled status in football and familiarity with Spanish leagues from his Real Madrid days, where he scored seven goals against Almeria in seven matches.

Currently, Almeria sits two points behind Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander, vying for promotion to La Liga. Their next fixture is against Albacete, which could set the tone for Ronaldo's influence.

The Nigerian connection

UD Almería has long been home for Nigerian footballers, earning it a special place among Super Eagles fans.

Sadiq Umar at Almeria | IMAGO

Notable alumni include striker Umar Sadiq, who currently plays for LaLiga EA SPORTS side Valencia. Umar joined in 2020 from Partizan Belgrade for an initial €5 million and led the club's 2021–22 promotion campaign as champions with 18 league goals.

Super Eagles legend Kalu Uche at Almeria | IMAGO

Super Eagles veteran forward Kalu Uche, had two stints (2005–2011 and 2015–2017), playing a pivotal role in Almería's historic 2007 promotion to La Liga with eight league goals.

Valentine Ozornwafor at Almeria | IMAGO

Septemvri Sofia defender Valentine Ozornwafor also featured briefly for Almeria during the 2019–2020 season while on loan from Galatasaray.

Ramon Azeez at Almeria | IMAGO