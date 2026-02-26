‘I am still the coach of Nigeria’ — Eric Chelle shuts down Super Eagles exit rumours amidst ₦174.2m ultimatum

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has broken his silence on his future as head coach of Nigeria's national team after his request for a ₦174.2 million monthly salary

Eric Chelle has firmly dismissed rumours linking him with an exit from the Super Eagles job, insisting he remains fully committed despite ongoing contract tensions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Malian tactician’s comments come as negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation intensify over a reported ₦174.2m ($130,000) monthly salary demand.

'I still have one year left' — Chelle breaks silence on future

Speaking on the *Histoires de Football* podcast, Eric Chelle moved quickly to silence speculation about his future with the Nigeria national football team.

“At the moment we’re speaking, of course I am still the coach of Nigeria,” Chelle said. “I still have one year left on my contract. In fact, just yesterday I was in a meeting by video with my technical staff to work on the squad list for the March matches. So yes, I am still the coach of Nigeria.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle on being Super eagles coach:



"At the moment we’re speaking, of course I am still the coach of Nigeria. I still have one year left on my contract. In fact, just yesterday I was in a meeting by video with my technical staff to work on the squad list for the March… pic.twitter.com/8HrpYQsxcZ — Football Einstein (@Africa_ftbl) February 26, 2026

His statement comes amid reports that he applied for another job while under contract, further fuelling uncertainty around his position.

Chelle currently earns $50,000 per month but is demanding a 160% pay rise to $130,000. The request follows Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, results that fell short of contractual expectations.

₦174.2m demand and 19 conditions divide opinion

Beyond the salary increase, Chelle has reportedly submitted a 19-point list of personal conditions he requires to continue in the job of Super Eagles coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include a private SUV with chauffeur and security, business class flights for himself and his wife, a secured residence with uninterrupted electricity, and the inclusion of his Personal Assistant in the team’s bonus structure.

Others, however, have urged patience. Some believe Nigeria’s football culture is too quick to judge and argue Chelle is addressing deeper structural issues. “He has unfinished business with the Super Eagles,” one fan insisted.