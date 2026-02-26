Advertisement

‘I am still the coach of Nigeria’ — Eric Chelle shuts down Super Eagles exit rumours amidst ₦174.2m ultimatum

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:09 - 26 February 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Image credit: Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has broken his silence on his future as head coach of Nigeria's national team after his request for a ₦174.2 million monthly salary
Advertisement

Eric Chelle has firmly dismissed rumours linking him with an exit from the Super Eagles job, insisting he remains fully committed despite ongoing contract tensions.

Advertisement

The Malian tactician’s comments come as negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation intensify over a reported ₦174.2m ($130,000) monthly salary demand.

'I still have one year left' — Chelle breaks silence on future

Speaking on the *Histoires de Football* podcast, Eric Chelle moved quickly to silence speculation about his future with the Nigeria national football team.

“At the moment we’re speaking, of course I am still the coach of Nigeria,” Chelle said. “I still have one year left on my contract. In fact, just yesterday I was in a meeting by video with my technical staff to work on the squad list for the March matches. So yes, I am still the coach of Nigeria.”

Advertisement

His statement comes amid reports that he applied for another job while under contract, further fuelling uncertainty around his position.

Chelle currently earns $50,000 per month but is demanding a 160% pay rise to $130,000. The request follows Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, results that fell short of contractual expectations.

₦174.2m demand and 19 conditions divide opinion

Beyond the salary increase, Chelle has reportedly submitted a 19-point list of personal conditions he requires to continue in the job of Super Eagles coach.

Advertisement

These include a private SUV with chauffeur and security, business class flights for himself and his wife, a secured residence with uninterrupted electricity, and the inclusion of his Personal Assistant in the team’s bonus structure.

The demands have split opinion among fans. Critics argue the AFCON bronze medal, secured via penalties against Egypt, represented regression rather than progress. One supporter described the Personal Assistant clause as “embarrassing and funny.”

Others, however, have urged patience. Some believe Nigeria’s football culture is too quick to judge and argue Chelle is addressing deeper structural issues. “He has unfinished business with the Super Eagles,” one fan insisted.

With Ibrahim Gusau and the Nigeria Football Federation weighing their options, the decision now hinges on whether to meet Chelle’s valuation or present a performance-based counter-offer.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
Osimhen chosen, Lookman misses out of Champions League Team of the Week
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
Football
26.02.2026
‘He is technically very good’ — Arsenal legend confident Nigerian-born star will succeed despite recent striggles
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
26.02.2026
‘Frank Onyeka IS HIM’ — Coventry fans tell Brentford to name their price for Super Eagles star
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker wins UCL man of the match against Juventus
Football
26.02.2026
Osimhen loses out to Lookman’s teammate as UEFA announce prestigious award
UD Almeria: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
Football
26.02.2026
BIG MOVE as Cristiano Ronaldo acquires former Super Eagles stars' club
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours
Football
26.02.2026
"I never threatened them" — Eric Chelle finally reveals truth behind Marseille rumours