‘Victor proved everyone wrong’ - Galatasaray's vice president claims Osimhen’s value has doubled

Galatasaray's vice president, Abdullah Kavukcu, has stated that Victor Osimhen's market value has soared to €150 million (approximately N238.6 billion), effectively doubling since his transfer from Napoli.

The Turkish club activated Osimhen's €75 million release clause last summer to sign the prolific striker on a permanent deal.

However, in recent weeks, speculation has linked the Super Eagles star with a potential move away from Galatasaray at the end of the season.

Clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are all reportedly monitoring his situation.

Kavukcu speaks on Osimhen

Kavukcu made the remarks to the Italian press ahead of Galatasaray's pivotal UEFA Champions League knockout playoff against Juventus in Turin.

Amid growing interest from several of Europe's top clubs, Kavukcu suggested the Nigerian international's price tag has skyrocketed.

Abdallah Kavukcu Galatasaray vice president || Imago

"When we bought him, many people talked about it as a crazy investment," Kavukcu told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I think Victor proved everyone wrong, considering his value has doubled."

Osimhen has been in formidable form for the Turkish champions, demonstrating the pace, power, and clinical finishing that have established him as one of the world's most dangerous strikers.

This season, he has registered 15 goals and five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray || imago

"We know he's one of the best centre-forwards in the world, and we want to achieve great things together," Kavukcu added, reaffirming the club's high regard for the player.

The striker also boasts an impressive personal record against Juventus, having secured six wins and suffered only two losses in eight career matches against the Serie A giants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w&pp=0gcJCaIKAYcqIYzv