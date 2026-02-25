Advertisement

‘I said I've heard’ - U17 World Cup-winning coach claims he rejected advice from Wenger and Westerhof on how to use Kanu

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:12 - 25 February 2026
U17 World Cup-winning coach claims he rejected advice from Wenger and Westerhof
Fanny Amun, the celebrated coach who led Nigeria to victory at the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup, has revealed he once stood firm against advice from legendary manager Arsène Wenger and former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof regarding Nwankwo Kanu.
Kanu burst onto the global stage at the tournament in Japan, scoring five goals—including a memorable hat-trick against Canada—as he guided the Golden Eaglets to their second world title.

 Amun had initially scouted the lanky forward, then a starlet at Progress Bank, during the Bankers Cup and brought him into the national youth setup.

During the team's pre-tournament preparations at Papendal in the Netherlands, both Wenger and Westerhof visited the camp and suggested a positional change for the young prodigy.

Amun speaks on rejecting Wenger and Westerhof’s advice

Speaking on ThePlayzone podcast, Amun recounted the exchange: "We qualified and went to train in Papendal. 

Arsene Wenger (Credit: Imago)
Arsene Wenger (Credit: Imago)

“Arsène Wenger and Westerhof came to meet me. They said I should play Nwankwo Kanu in midfield, that he's a midfielder. I said I've heard."

However, Amun had his own vision for the team and for Kanu. "They said, 'No, [he's a] good midfielder who can hold the ball.’ I said no," Amun explained.

1994 AFCON winner Clemens Westerhof | Imago
1994 AFCON winner Clemens Westerhof | Imago

He also alluded to a deeper reason for his decision, stating, "I said no because I knew the medical undertone that he had."

Amun also noted other positional adjustments he made to the squad, such as converting Celestine Babayaro and Charles Okonedo from wingers into defensive roles.

Nwankwo Kanu during his Arsenal days (Credit: Imago)
Nwankwo Kanu during his Arsenal days (Credit: Imago)

Years later, Kanu would famously reunite with Wenger at Arsenal in February 1999. During his five-year tenure in North London, he became a club icon, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Charity Shield under the French manager's guidance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w&pp=0gcJCaIKAYcqIYzv
