Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Mourinho takes a major decision after UEFA bans Prestianni
Benfica's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has decided to opt out of media duties for the upcoming Champions League playoffs semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 25th, after his comments from the first leg attracted widespread criticism.
The 63-year-old's side suffered a 1-0 defeat in Lisbon to a stunning Vinicius strike. The goal triggered a series of incidents which culminated in allegations of Benfica winger, Gianluca Prestianni, racially abusing the Brazil international.
Mourinho, in addressing the incident after the game, made multiple gaffes, including chastising Vinicius's character and citing the late great Eusebio as evidence that Benfica cannot be racist. His comments have attracted criticism, including from former players like Thierry Henry and current coaches like Liam Rosenior and Vincent Kompany.
Mourinho to avoid presser
Since the incident, Mourinho has not made any adequate update to his comments, only stating that they were experiencing difficulties after their league clash against AVS.
Mourinho's pressers for the second-leg against Real Madrid have been highly anticipated, with football fans waiting with bated breath whether he will apologise or walk back his previous comments.
However, according to Sky Sports, he will avoid it altogether, and his assistant, João Tralhão, will make the media appearance before and after the game. While coach press conferences are mandatory, Mourinho will avoid sanctions because he was red-carded in the first leg.
The former Chelsea boss was sent off for dissent and will be in the stands at Santiago Bernabéu during the second-leg. Hence, UEFA regulation permits him to opt out of the press conference, an option Mourinho has chosen to take.
"Each club must hold a pre-match press conference the day before the match. Each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player. If the head coach is suspended for the match, clubs have the option of making the assistant coach available for the pre-match press conference instead." Article 79.04 of UEFA regulations.
Meanwhile, UEFA has provisionally suspended Gianluca Prestianni for one match following allegations of discriminatory behaviour during Benfica’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
The 20-year-old Benfica winger will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu as investigations continue into claims that he racially abused Vinícius Júnior during the knockout play-off first leg on February 17.