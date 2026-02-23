Real Madrid vs Benfica: Mourinho takes a major decision after UEFA bans Prestianni

Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho has utilised a UEFA regulation to his favour ahead of the crucial Champions league Playoffs clash against Real Madrid.

Benfica's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has decided to opt out of media duties for the upcoming Champions League playoffs semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 25th, after his comments from the first leg attracted widespread criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 63-year-old's side suffered a 1-0 defeat in Lisbon to a stunning Vinicius strike. The goal triggered a series of incidents which culminated in allegations of Benfica winger, Gianluca Prestianni, racially abusing the Brazil international.

Mourinho, in addressing the incident after the game, made multiple gaffes, including chastising Vinicius's character and citing the late great Eusebio as evidence that Benfica cannot be racist. His comments have attracted criticism, including from former players like Thierry Henry and current coaches like Liam Rosenior and Vincent Kompany.

Mourinho to avoid presser

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the incident, Mourinho has not made any adequate update to his comments, only stating that they were experiencing difficulties after their league clash against AVS.

Mourinho's pressers for the second-leg against Real Madrid have been highly anticipated, with football fans waiting with bated breath whether he will apologise or walk back his previous comments.

However, according to Sky Sports, he will avoid it altogether, and his assistant, João Tralhão, will make the media appearance before and after the game. While coach press conferences are mandatory, Mourinho will avoid sanctions because he was red-carded in the first leg.

The former Chelsea boss was sent off for dissent and will be in the stands at Santiago Bernabéu during the second-leg. Hence, UEFA regulation permits him to opt out of the press conference, an option Mourinho has chosen to take.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Each club must hold a pre-match press conference the day before the match. Each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player. If the head coach is suspended for the match, clubs have the option of making the assistant coach available for the pre-match press conference instead." Article 79.04 of UEFA regulations.