Advertisement

They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:37 - 27 February 2026
Brazilian superstar Neymar delivered a stunning response to his critics following Santos' impressive victory over Vasco da Gama in the Brasileirao.
Advertisement

Neymar's inconsistent performances since joining Santos have given his critics plenty of ammunition to write him off but the Brazilian winger ended his drought in style with a double in Santos’ 2-1 league win over Vasco da Gama.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old winger had not found the back of the net since December and is still regaining his form after returning from knee surgery.

With the forward still dreaming of making Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, this performance provided a timely boost.

Neymar answers critics after Santos brace

Advertisement

"Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters," Neymar remarked to SporTV after the match.

"That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup."

He added, "This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process."

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer has been absent from the national team since October 2023, following a difficult period plagued by injuries.

Advertisement

National team coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he will only select players who are fully match-fit.

Meanwhile, Neymar is determined to overcome his injury worries and perform at his best level to help the Samba Boys win the Mundial.

"We're going to do everything possible and impossible to bring the World Cup to Brazil," Neymar declared.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard
Football
27.02.2026
Messi pushed to the ground by security guard after a fan grabs Inter Miami star in shocking incident
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Football
27.02.2026
They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football
27.02.2026
Super Eagles in El Gran Derbi — Adams and Ejuke ready to shine in Seville's biggest clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
27.02.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis (Feb 23 – March 1, 2026)
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns
Football
27.02.2026
FIFA President Infantino backs Mexico as 2026 World Cup host despite security concerns