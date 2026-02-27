They said I was the worst player — Neymar responds to critics after Santos masterclass

Brazilian superstar Neymar delivered a stunning response to his critics following Santos' impressive victory over Vasco da Gama in the Brasileirao.

Neymar's inconsistent performances since joining Santos have given his critics plenty of ammunition to write him off but the Brazilian winger ended his drought in style with a double in Santos’ 2-1 league win over Vasco da Gama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old winger had not found the back of the net since December and is still regaining his form after returning from knee surgery.

With the forward still dreaming of making Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, this performance provided a timely boost.

Neymar answers critics after Santos brace

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters," Neymar remarked to SporTV after the match.

"That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup."

He added, "This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process."

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer has been absent from the national team since October 2023, following a difficult period plagued by injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National team coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he will only select players who are fully match-fit.

"We're going to do everything possible and impossible to bring the World Cup to Brazil," Neymar declared.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

Advertisement