Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run

Vinicius grabbed the winner and the headlines as Real Madrid beat Benfica to seal their place in the next round.

Vinicius scored the winner, as Real Madrid beat Benfica 2-1 at Santiago Bernabéu to advance into the Champions League round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Blancos came into the tie with a massively depleted squad and a slender 1-0 advantage against a motivated Benfica side without their manager, Jose Mourinho, in the dugout.

The Eagles scored first through Rafa Silva, an early goal which restored parity on aggregate. Real Madrid responded quickly through a brilliant Aurelien Tchouameni strike before Vinicius's winner in the second-half settled the game 3-1 on aggregate.

Another Vinícius Júnior banger 😮‍💨⚡



He adds to Real Madrid's goal tally ⚽



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Gr6McsqRch — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key Match Details

The encounter began with high intensity as Benfica, keen on getting back into the tie, started like a house on fire. They reaped rewards for their industry, forcing a breakthrough in the 14th minute when Rafa Silva pounced on a loose ball to score after Thibaut Courtois spilt Raul Asencio’s near-own goal.

Real Madrid’s response was immediate and clinical; just two minutes later, Federico Valverde drove into the final third and laid the ball off to Aurélien Tchouaméni, who unleashed a fierce long-range effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner to restore Madrid’s aggregate lead.

The remainder of the first half saw a tactical battle in midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouaméni working to stifle Benfica’s counter-attacking transitions led by Fredrik Aursnes.

The second half was marked by a lengthy delay in the 72nd minute following a distressing collision between teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Raúl Asencio, which resulted in the latter being stretchered off in a neck brace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Alaba was introduced in the 76th minute to steady the defence as the visitors pushed for an equaliser that would have forced extra time. However, the tie was effectively settled in the 80th minute when Federico Valverde recorded his second assist of the night, threading a perfectly weighted pass to Vinícius Júnior, who finished with composure past Anatoliy Trubin.

The Brazil international broke out his dance moves after the goal, celebrating with the Real Madrid crowd. A sharp contrast from the first-leg, in which he was the victim of confirmed and alleged racial abuse after celebrating his wonder strike with a dance.

Arbeloa utilised his bench late on, bringing on Palacios and Pitarch in the 84th minute to manage the tempo through nine minutes of stoppage time as Madrid closed out the win.