Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal star finally receiving deserved praise after Spurs performance

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres has been hailed for delivering a top performance as the Gunners defeated Tottenham 4-1 in the North London Derby.

Manchester United legends Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes have heaped praise on Gyokeres during their discussion on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

Gyokeres hailed for big Arsenal performance

The former United midfielders praised the Swedish striker for his hard work and improvement in recent weeks.

Butt was particularly delighted for the forward, who had faced criticism and pressure from fans earlier in his Arsenal career.

"I think you'd love to play with him... as a team and team mate, we'd love him"



HUGE praise for Gyökeres from Paul Scholes & Nicky Butt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wcUMWCg8xv — The Good, The Bad & The Football (@goodbadftblpod) February 23, 2026

"I was delighted for him when he scored his two goals," Butt said.

"He’s had a lot of rubbish and a lot of pressure on him, hasn’t he? A load of stick off Arsenal fans and his finishes yesterday, he hit them as clean as a whistle, didn’t he."

Scholes echoed the sentiment, even going as far as saying he would "absolutely love" having a player like Gyokeres during his time at United.

Gyokeres hit a sweet brace, one a powerful, curled strike from the edge of the box and the other a confident finish in stoppage time, capped what many called his most complete performance since joining Arsenal. Alongside Eberechi Eze's double, it silenced doubters and highlighted Gyökeres' growing importance in the title chase.

The 27-year-old striker has now scored 15 goals in 36 games for the Gunners, and his improvement suggests more goals before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Sunday evening, 24 hours after Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face Leeds.