Lookman eyes Osimhen's Champions League record

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is close to breaking a record held by current national team teammate Victor Osimhen

Ademola Lookman will have another shot at climbing Nigeria’s all-time Champions League scoring chart when Atlético Madrid host Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

With history within reach, the Super Eagles forward is edging closer to the country’s elite European marksmen.

Lookman closing in on Nigerian greats

Currently third on Nigeria’s all-time scoring list in the UEFA Champions League, Ademola Lookman has seven goals in Europe’s premier club competition. His header in the first leg, a thrilling 3-3 draw, saw him draw level with former Monaco forward Victor Ikpeba.

Ikpeba once held the national record before being surpassed by Obafemi Martins and later by Victor Osimhen, who now leads the chart with 15 goals from 24 appearances.

Lookman needs just two more strikes to equal Martins’ tally, while a hat-trick would see him leapfrog the former Inter Milan star outright. Osimhen’s mark remains distant, but at 26, Lookman has time firmly on his side.

Since arriving from Atalanta in January, Lookman has settled seamlessly into life in Spain, scoring seven goals across competitions and becoming a trusted attacking outlet under Diego Simeone.

All square as decisive night beckons Lookman and Atletico Madrid

The return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano is delicately poised after the first meeting in Belgium produced fireworks in a 3-3-3 draw. Lookman netted Atlético’s second goal, while Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika also scored and added an assist in an influential display.

However, Onyedika will miss the decisive clash after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign, depriving Brugge of one of their key midfield engines.

Atlético warmed up with a 4-2 La Liga win over Espanyol, where Lookman scored his first league goal for the club. Club Brugge, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a 2-1 victory over OH Leuven.