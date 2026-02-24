Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Derrikson Quirós: Drama as Costa Rican footballer announces breakup 3 DAYS after proposing to girlfriend on the pitch
Costa Rican midfielder Derrikson Quirós has stunned fans by revealing the end of his engagement just three days after a heartfelt marriage proposal following a league match.
Derrikson who plays for Guatemalan club Xelajú took to social media to confirm news of their separation.
What's the gossip?
In an Instagram post on 18 February 2026, Quirós addressed the sudden split, emphasising his commitment to handling the matter respectfully without divulging specifics.
He highlighted his focus on professional growth and expressed gratitude for public support, urging fans to respect his privacy during this challenging time.
The now-deleted statement shared on his now-deleted Instagram Stories read:
"Yes, it's true that my relationship (engagement) ended. It was a difficult personal situation, like any breakup, but I prefer to handle it with respect and maturity.
#Tendencias | Mediante una historia en Instagram, Derrikson Quirós, mediocampista de Xelajú, acaba de anunciar el fin de su relación/compromiso con su pareja a quien el domingo le propuso matrimonio en el estadio Mario Camposeco.— Emisoras Unidas Deportes (@EUDeportes) February 19, 2026
Detalles de lo ocurrido el domingo 👉… pic.twitter.com/ToJcAxh5NN
"I'm not going to speak ill of anyone, or go into details, because it was a relationship that at the time was important to me.
"Now I'm focused on my career, my team and continuing to grow as a person. I appreciate the support of the people and I hope they can respect this moment. Thank you," the midfielder wrote as reported by Latinus.
The announcement sparked widespread speculation online, with some suggesting possible infidelity or disagreements over wedding plans as potential causes.
Timeline of the Events
The saga began on 15 February 2026, when Quirós, playing for Xelajú in Guatemala's top league, proposed to his girlfriend immediately after his team's 4-2 victory over Marquense.
He invited her onto the pitch at the Mario Camposeco Stadium, knelt down, presented an engagement ring, and asked for her hand in marriage.
Overcome with emotion, she accepted, and the couple shared a kiss amid applause from remaining fans in the stands. Quirós shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it: "My life companion, I love you too much," with clips of the heartwarming moment going viral on Instagram.
Just three days later, on 18 February, he used the same platform to confirm the breakup, describing it as a difficult but maturely handled personal matter. Derrikson Quirós, a 25-year-old Costa Rican international, has been with Xelajú since 2024, contributing as a key midfielder in the Liga Nacional.
Wendy Nicole: Who is Derrikson Quirós' ex-girlfriend?
According to what we know, Wendy Nicole is the woman identified as the former partner of the Xelajú MC midfielder. It is not known how long the two had been together before their engagement.
She is a Costa Rican influencer and boasts more than 63,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.
Not much is known about Nicole. However, since news of their cancelled engagement went viral she has locked her public accounts on social media.