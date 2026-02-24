Derrikson Quirós: Drama as Costa Rican footballer announces breakup 3 DAYS after proposing to girlfriend on the pitch

Derrikson Quiros proposed to his partner Wendy Nicole one day after Valentine's, only to cancel his engagement 72 hours later.

Costa Rican midfielder Derrikson Quirós has stunned fans by revealing the end of his engagement just three days after a heartfelt marriage proposal following a league match.

Derrikson who plays for Guatemalan club Xelajú took to social media to confirm news of their separation.

What's the gossip?

Derrikson Quirós has cancelled his engagement with Costa Rican influencer Wendy Nicole | Instagram/@xelatvmundo

In an Instagram post on 18 February 2026, Quirós addressed the sudden split, emphasising his commitment to handling the matter respectfully without divulging specifics.

He highlighted his focus on professional growth and expressed gratitude for public support, urging fans to respect his privacy during this challenging time.

The now-deleted statement shared on his now-deleted Instagram Stories read:

"Yes, it's true that my relationship (engagement) ended. It was a difficult personal situation, like any breakup, but I prefer to handle it with respect and maturity.

#Tendencias | Mediante una historia en Instagram, Derrikson Quirós, mediocampista de Xelajú, acaba de anunciar el fin de su relación/compromiso con su pareja a quien el domingo le propuso matrimonio en el estadio Mario Camposeco.



Detalles de lo ocurrido el domingo 👉… pic.twitter.com/ToJcAxh5NN — Emisoras Unidas Deportes (@EUDeportes) February 19, 2026

"I'm not going to speak ill of anyone, or go into details, because it was a relationship that at the time was important to me.

"Now I'm focused on my career, my team and continuing to grow as a person. I appreciate the support of the people and I hope they can respect this moment. Thank you," the midfielder wrote as reported by Latinus.

Derrikson Quirós has cancelled his engagement with Costa Rican influencer Wendy Nicole | Instagram/@wil_siqui

The announcement sparked widespread speculation online, with some suggesting possible infidelity or disagreements over wedding plans as potential causes.

Timeline of the Events

Costa Rican midfielder Derrikson Quirós | Instagram

The saga began on 15 February 2026, when Quirós, playing for Xelajú in Guatemala's top league, proposed to his girlfriend immediately after his team's 4-2 victory over Marquense.

He invited her onto the pitch at the Mario Camposeco Stadium, knelt down, presented an engagement ring, and asked for her hand in marriage.

Overcome with emotion, she accepted, and the couple shared a kiss amid applause from remaining fans in the stands. Quirós shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it: "My life companion, I love you too much," with clips of the heartwarming moment going viral on Instagram.

Wendy Nicole flaunts her engagement ring | Credit: Instagram

Just three days later, on 18 February, he used the same platform to confirm the breakup, describing it as a difficult but maturely handled personal matter. Derrikson Quirós, a 25-year-old Costa Rican international, has been with Xelajú since 2024, contributing as a key midfielder in the Liga Nacional.

Wendy Nicole: Who is Derrikson Quirós' ex-girlfriend?

According to what we know, Wendy Nicole is the woman identified as the former partner of the Xelajú MC midfielder. It is not known how long the two had been together before their engagement.

Wendy Nicole | Instagram

She is a Costa Rican influencer and boasts more than 63,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Nicole is a lifestyle and fitness influencer with more than 47K followers on Instagram

She has nearly 16K followers on TikTok