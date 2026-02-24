Benfica refuse UEFA's ruling, travel with alleged racist Prestiani for Real Madrid return leg

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:58 - 24 February 2026
Ahead of their trip to Madrid, Benfica remain defiant against UEFA's ruling involving Gianluca Priestianni and Vinicius Junior

Benfica have taken a defiant stance after UEFA handed Gianluca Prestianni a provisional one-match ban over alleged racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior.

Despite the suspension, the Portuguese giants travelled to Madrid with the 20-year-old for their decisive clash against Real Madrid.

Benfica stand firm behind Prestianni

The controversy stems from last week’s heated encounter between Real Madrid and Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, where Vinícius Júnior scored a decisive 50th-minute winner in Lisbon. Ugly scenes followed, with Gianluca Prestianni accused of aiming a racial slur at the Brazilian winger.

UEFA responded by issuing a provisional one-match suspension, ruling Prestianni out of Wednesday’s return leg in Madrid while investigations continue. However, Benfica publicly expressed regret over the decision and confirmed their intention to appeal in hopes of overturning the ban.

Club president Rui Costa described the punishment as unjustified. “Nothing is proven, and the player's absence from this game is not justified,” Costa said. “Prestianni is being labelled a racist, but he's anything but racist. I can guarantee that.”

In a show of solidarity, Benfica flew to Spain with Prestianni in the travelling party, where he reportedly received a standing ovation from supporters at Lisbon airport.

Investigation continues amid growing tensions

Prestianni has denied racially abusing Vinicius, telling UEFA investigators that he had covered his shirt with his mouth to deliver a homophobic insult instead, a claim that has only intensified scrutiny around the case. Should he ultimately be found guilty of racist abuse, he could face a ban of up to 10 matches.

Vinicius immediately reported the incident to referee François Letexier, with teammates including Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold voicing support for the Brazilian star.

Meanwhile, Benfica manager José Mourinho drew criticism after suggesting Vinicius had incited the crowd with his celebration.

Mourinho will not hold a press conference before the return leg due to suspension, as tensions continue to simmer ahead of the high-stakes encounter in Madrid.

Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement