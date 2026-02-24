Benfica refuse UEFA's ruling, travel with alleged racist Prestiani for Real Madrid return leg

Ahead of their trip to Madrid, Benfica remain defiant against UEFA's ruling involving Gianluca Priestianni and Vinicius Junior

Benfica have taken a defiant stance after UEFA handed Gianluca Prestianni a provisional one-match ban over alleged racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior.

Despite the suspension, the Portuguese giants travelled to Madrid with the 20-year-old for their decisive clash against Real Madrid.

Benfica stand firm behind Prestianni

The controversy stems from last week’s heated encounter between Real Madrid and Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, where Vinícius Júnior scored a decisive 50th-minute winner in Lisbon. Ugly scenes followed, with Gianluca Prestianni accused of aiming a racial slur at the Brazilian winger.

UEFA responded by issuing a provisional one-match suspension, ruling Prestianni out of Wednesday’s return leg in Madrid while investigations continue. However, Benfica publicly expressed regret over the decision and confirmed their intention to appeal in hopes of overturning the ban.

Club president Rui Costa described the punishment as unjustified. “Nothing is proven, and the player's absence from this game is not justified,” Costa said. “Prestianni is being labelled a racist, but he's anything but racist. I can guarantee that.”

In a show of solidarity, Benfica flew to Spain with Prestianni in the travelling party, where he reportedly received a standing ovation from supporters at Lisbon airport.

Investigation continues amid growing tensions

Prestianni has denied racially abusing Vinicius, telling UEFA investigators that he had covered his shirt with his mouth to deliver a homophobic insult instead, a claim that has only intensified scrutiny around the case. Should he ultimately be found guilty of racist abuse, he could face a ban of up to 10 matches.

Vinicius immediately reported the incident to referee François Letexier, with teammates including Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold voicing support for the Brazilian star.

Meanwhile, Benfica manager José Mourinho drew criticism after suggesting Vinicius had incited the crowd with his celebration.