UEFA suspends Prestianni over alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Jr
UEFA has provisionally suspended Gianluca Prestianni for one match following allegations of discriminatory behaviour during Benfica’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
The 20-year-old Benfica winger will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu as investigations continue into claims that he racially abused Vinícius Júnior during the knockout play-off first leg on February 17.
What UEFA said
In an official release, UEFA confirmed the interim measure:
“Following the appointment of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDI) to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026, and upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour.”
UEFA added that the suspension is issued “without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”
Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations covers racism and other discriminatory conduct, with potential sanctions ranging from lengthy suspensions to significant fines if a breach is confirmed.