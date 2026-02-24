'Without Osimhen, Galatasaray is nothing' — 2 Turkish analysts praise Super Eagles striker's influence

Victor Osimhen's absence in the defeat against Konyaspor has sparked conversations around his influence.

Galatasaray’s defeat to Konyaspor last weekend has rekindled conversations around their dependency on Victor Osimhen, with Tanju Çolak and Reha Kapsal, two revered football commentators in the country, decrying the team's performance in his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Konyaspor defeated Cim-Bom 2-0, a major blow to Okan Buruk’s side's title push, as it reduced their league lead to two points. The defeat happened in Victor Osimhen’s absence, as the Nigeria star was nursing a knock.

What Colak and Kapsal said

Colak, who previously played for Galatasaray, noted that his former club were limited in their approach without the Super Eagle talisman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With Osimhen absent, Galatasaray’s capabilities and limitations have become clearer,” Çolak said, per Habersarikirmizi. “Without Osimhen, Galatasaray is an Anatolian team; with Osimhen, Galatasaray is present everywhere.

“They were in worse shape than in the training match at Florya. Galatasaray was so unmotivated, lacking tempo, and concentration.

“It seems that without Osimhen, Galatasaray is nothing. Everyone should accept this fact now; I have. It’s truly a shame for the players.”

Kapsal, in his analysis of the match, tagged Osimhen as Galatasaray’s battery, whose absence directly results in worse performances.

“Galatasaray didn't just lose 3 points, they lost more than 3 points,” the former Manisaspor manager said. “Even if the match had been played for another half hour, Galatasaray still wouldn't have scored.”

Advertisement

Advertisement