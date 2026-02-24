Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement

Megan Thee Stallion has made no secret about her desire to take the next big step in her relationship with Klay Thompson.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has openly expressed her hopes for an engagement to boyfriend Klay Thompson, the NBA star, in a candid YouTube video shared on 23 February.

The 31-year-old rapper, known for hits like 'Savage' and 'WAP,' made the revelation while enjoying time with Olympic athletes in Milan, highlighting her optimism for her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks point guard.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: IMAGO/PA

In the video, filmed at a Milan cafe alongside speed skater Brittany Bowe, ice hockey player Hilary Knight, and fellow hockey star Laila Edwards, Megan congratulated Knight and Bowe on their recent engagement.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | Instagram

After viewing a clip of Knight's proposal, she crossed her fingers and declared, “Manifesting my engagement, too,” signalling her aspirations for a similar milestone with Thompson.

This light-hearted confession underscores her positive outlook on their romance following earlier skepticism about their relationship.

Relationship Timeline

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson kiss at the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: Getty Images

Megan and Thompson, 35, began dating prior to July 2025, when they made their red carpet debut as a couple amid swirling romance rumours fuelled by their Instagram interactions.

Since then, the pair have been forthright about their bond, with Megan posting videos of their outings and dedicating her November 2024 track "Lover Girl" to their relationship.

In a pre-Valentine’s Day interview with PEOPLE, the three-time Grammy winner reflected on finding love unexpectedly, stating, “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest,” and crediting personal growth and healing for opening her up to a partner who “loved me right.”

She described it as one of the first times she felt “overly comfortable” in a relationship.

Pulse Sports recently reported that Thompson gifted Megan a brand new Bentley worth ₦564 million ($400,000) for her 31st birthday.

This latest gift is part of a growing tradition of high-value exchanges between the couple, whose birthdays fall just one week apart. Thompson turned 36 on February 8.

Earlier this month, Megan organised an elaborate birthday bash for the NBA champion, which featured a surprise private performance by the legendary group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Their history of gifting also includes more personal tokens; Megan previously presented Thompson with a nautical-themed "iced-out" chain to celebrate his 2025-2026 season opener with the Mavericks.