'I Thank God for Dodging a Bullet' - Ex-Sports CS Reacts to Ksh10.85 Billion Talanta Stadium Scandal

Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has distanced himself from the Talanta Sports City Stadium saga.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has finally weighed in on the unfolding Talanta Stadium saga, a project he initiated during his tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on his Facebook page, Ababu Namwamba distanced himself from the current controversies, asserting that the project was started and left in proper condition under his watch.

Ababu Namwamba Breaks Silence on Talanta Stadium Saga

Ababu Namwamba began his statement with a profound proverb from his Abanyala people as he hinted at a sense of vindication amid the storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proverb clearly suggests that while the current issues surrounding the stadium might cast a shadow, for him personally, they have served to highlight his earlier due diligence.

The former CS meticulously recalled the origins of the Talanta Stadium project, emphasising its great condition during his leadership.

Ababu Namwamba’s words imply that any irregularities or financial mismanagement that have surfaced since are a post-hoc development, occurring after he departed from the ministry.

The Talanta Stadium was envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility designed to boost Kenya's sporting infrastructure and provide a modern venue for various athletic and cultural events, most specifically for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a firm call for justice and accountability, Ababu Namwamba declared that those who are responsible for the saga should be held accountable.

“My Abanyala people say “okhusakandia akhura alayi”. Yaani, what appears disruptive of you could actually be your salvation! Seems like a project I conceived, curated and left in perfectly good health, with all above board right from inception, subsequently ran into a typhoon in the aftermath of my departure. Whoever is responsible for any loss of public funds must be held FULLY RESPONSIBLE. I thank God for dodging a bullet here!” Ababu Namwamba said.

Audit Reveals KSh 10.85 Billion Cost Inflation for AFCON 2027 Talanta Stadium

Meanwhile, a new report from Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has uncovered a staggering KSh 10.85 billion inflation in the construction cost of Nairobi's Talanta Sports City, a key venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the report, which reviewed the Ministry of Defence's accounts, the Treasury had approved a budget of KSh 35 billion for the project, to be disbursed from the Sports and Arts Social Development Fund (SASDF) over six years.

However, the final contract was awarded for KSh 45.85 billion, creating what the audit terms an "unsupported price variation of Sh10.85 billion."

The Ministry of Defence signed a two-year contract with a foreign contractor on May 26, 2024, for the design, construction, and equipping of the stadium, valued at US$344,514,966 (KSh 45,848,051,675).

A critical finding in the audit is that the contract, which exceeds KSh 5 billion, was awarded without the legally required prior approval from the Attorney-General, who at the time was Justin Muturi. "Clearance from the Attorney General for the award of the contract was not provided for audit," the report states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Sports had transferred both the procuring responsibility and an initial KSh 2.01 billion to the Ministry of Defence before the contract was signed.

The audit found that the project used a direct procurement method, which failed to meet the criteria for competitive bidding as mandated by the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015.

The law stipulates open tendering as the default method, allowing direct procurement only in specific circumstances, such as urgent need or national security threats, none of which were cited.

As of June 1, 2025, the project was reported to be 44.54% complete, with the contractor having received KSh 2 billion, approximately 4.5% of the total contract sum.

The audit warns that any delays in payment could trigger interest charges at 3% above the Central Bank of Kenya's base lending rate, leading to "additional avoidable project expenditure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further concerns were raised about the project's financing model, as full details were not provided for review. The report noted that while a new funding structure was in place, the lack of transparency warranted a special audit "to determine value for money."

The Talanta Sports City is being financed through a bond on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with payments of around KSh 3.4 billion scheduled every six months from the SASDF.

The KSh 10.85 billion cost overrun is a significant sum, equivalent to funding 9.5 kilometres of the Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway.

The revelation follows a warning from Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who cautioned that the bond could ultimately cost taxpayers up to KSh 100 billion. "If this cannot make us angry as Kenyans, I don’t know what will," Nyoro remarked. "Every child born in the next 15 years will have a loan tag for money they have no idea how it was used."

Advertisement