William Ruto: Talanta Stadium and 21 New Stadiums to Boost Youth Development and Combat Drug Abuse

President William Ruto has announced the construction of Talanta Stadium and 21 other stadiums as part of a broader plan to promote youth development.

President William Ruto has affirmed the government's commitment to building modern sports facilities, stating that such investments are crucial for nurturing the careers of Kenya's young athletes and steering them away from social ills like drug abuse and alcoholism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The President highlighted that the administration has made a deliberate and substantial investment in top-tier sporting infrastructure.

This initiative is spearheaded by the development of the state-of-the-art Talanta Sports City Stadium, designed to identify and cultivate emerging talent among the nation's youth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President William Ruto on Investing in Sports

Speaking at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship awards ceremony at Karen Country Club on Sunday, President Ruto revealed that in addition to the 60,000-seat Talanta Sports City Stadium, 21 other modern sports facilities are under construction across the country.

"Many people are questioning why I am spending so much on sports," Ruto stated. "We are not just doing it because Kenya is a sporting nation, but also because we have a young population."

He added, "If we do not develop sports infrastructure, we will not be giving the young people in Kenya an opportunity to explore and develop their talent."

The President emphasised the demographic reality driving this policy, noting that 70% of Kenya's population is under the age of 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a big challenge as a nation with drug abuse and alcohol. I believe developing sports infrastructure will give young people an opportunity to use their time in sports," he explained.

William Ruto also pointed out that the success of young athletes, including the 22-year-old Kenya Open winner Casey Jarvis, validates the investment.

"This means golf is a sport for young people and not as it was previously perceived," he said, announcing that a golf curriculum has been approved for schools. He praised local golfer Njoroge Kibugu as an inspiration for the younger generation.

During the event, President Ruto awarded Kibugu, the only Kenyan to make the cut, a total of Sh7 million, which included Sh5 million from the government and Sh2 million from Absa Bank Kenya. Kibugu finished tied for 61st, earning Sh922,350 in prize money.

Advertisement

Advertisement